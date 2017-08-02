Athletes & Celebrities

7 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Brooke Wells

The CrossFit Games competitor is as ready as ever for the 2017 edition.

Preston Smith

Brooke Wells is just 22 years old, but the two-time CrossFit Games competitor and Team Cellucor athlete has already climbed to the top of the ranks in the sport.

After capping the 2016 Games with a sixth-place finish among the Fittest on Earth, Wells' CrossFit success and huge social media following has made her an inspiration to many—but there's more to her than meets the eye.

Here are seven things you probably didn't know about her, along with some badass shots of Wells doing what she does best: killing it in the gym.

Check out Brooke Wells' full Q&A with M&F Hers, and catch her at the 2017 CrossFit Games from August 3-6. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for constant #fitspiration.

1. She Found CrossFit Through Track

Wells ran track in high school. For her, CrossFit started out as a way to amp up her training.

"I was planning to try to do track in college, but ended up liking CrossFit better, so I just went with CrossFit," she said.

2. She's a Full-Time Student

Wells is a full-time student at the University of Missouri, making the fact that she goes so hard even more impressive. To fit in hours of daily training on top of her schoolwork, she schedules most of her classes in the morning, and dedicates the rest of the day to to training and homework.

"It keeps me very busy," Wells said. "I'm thankful we're on summer break during Games training, because I don't know how I would fit in all the sessions if I had to go to school. Thankfully, it works out well for the Games."

3. She's All About Legs

Thor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson Too Big for Lat Pulldown
One look at Wells will tell you that she's fit from head to toe, but her favorite muscles are her quads and hamstrings. (If our legs looked like hers, we'd definitely feel the same way.)

4. Her Inspiration

Even when you're at the top of the game, you can find inspiration in fellow athletes. One of Wells' heroes is 2015 and 2016 Games champion Katrin Davidsdottir—who just so happens to be a good friend and training teammate. "It's really cool to see a champion's lifestyle. It's very exciting," Wells says.

5. Her Mantra

Wells' mantra is Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

6. She's Got a Twin

Wells has a twin sister, Sydney, who's also fit as hell. She ran track at the University of Missouri, and now she's getting more into CrossFit. But you won't find a bitter sibling rivalry here.

"We're so close that we're just so happy for each other," Brooke said. "I'm so happy at how well she did in track. She supports me a lot in CrossFit. Nothing's better, we just always support each other."

7. Her Workout Jam

Everyone's got a playlist or song that they turn to during those last reps, and Wells is no different. Her go-to workout-ending song? "Outta Your Mind" by Lil Jon.

