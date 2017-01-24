Basketball Player Loses Shoe During Game and Shaq Notices

This 19-year-old Drury basketball player has a shoe mishap in the middle of the game and just can't seem to recover. Drury Lady Panther, Lexie Vaught, of Springfield, MO, is sure to be on the team's blooper reel at the end of the season!

What's cooler than some social media fame from falling all over the place? Um, Shaq noticing on social media probably turned Vaught's slip and slide fail into a better week.

Shaqtin a fool baby houseofhighlights's video https://t.co/6exuC8NjNs — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 23, 2017

Video permission from @OzarksSports Twitter.