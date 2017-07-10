There's a Reason Lindsey Vonn Has Amazing Abs

Lindsey Vonn showed her 1 million Instagram followers she can do the impossible when she uploaded a video of her abs workout this weekend. It looks challenging, to say the least—even for an Olympic gold medalist.

Vonn—never one to miss abs day, as her followers can attest—planks suspended above the ground Mission: Impossible-style before doing what we can only imagine is the hardest set of abs exercises in the world, all while keeping her balance. This would be nothing short of outrageous if we weren't talking about Vonn—feats of strength are her specialty.

When your core workout also substitutes for a Mission Impossible audition A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Vonn shared another Instagram a few days later wearing super-low-rise jeans with the caption, "Date night! Good thing I did all that core work!" We couldn't agree more, Vonn. This is proof that determination and never skipping abs exercises really pays off.