Features

The New Nike Air VaporMax Colors Will Match Your Apple Watch

The perfect-for-summer Day to Night collection launches on Thursday, June 1.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
1 of 5

Going From Day to Night with Nike Air VaporMax

Courtesy of Nike

If you're the type who likes to look good while you sweat, you'll love the new Nike Air VaporMax and Apple Watch Nike+ collaboration.

Nike's Air VaporMax Flyknit Day to Night collection takes inspiration from the pinks, purples, and blues of the sky at every time of day to celebrate every runner's favorite time to get those miles in, whether it's dawn, dusk, or some time in between. Along with the new footwear colorways, there will be four coordinating Apple Watch Nike+ bands in the same hues, continuing the partnership between the brands. 

The new sneaker collection will be available on Nike+, SNKRS App, Nike.com, and at select retailers for $190, and the Sport Bands will be available on Nike.com and at select retail stores for $49 each. Both products will be available starting June 1.  

Click through to see the gorgeous, sky-inspired colorways in the new collection. 

2 of 5
Courtesy of Nike

Each of the collection's colors is inspired by a shade of the sky, and it allows runners to make a statement by matching their Apple Watch Nike+ bands to their shoes. 

3 of 5
Courtesy of Nike

Nike Sport Bands are crafted from a fluoroelastomer material that's strong, flexible, and lightweight. The bands also feature perforations that offer ventilation and sweat management.

4 of 5
Courtesy of Nike

Apple and NikeLab launched the limited-edition Apple Watch NikeLab in April, and this collaboration takes the partnership even further.

5 of 5
Courtesy of Nike

The collection will be available on Thursday, June 1, on Nike.com.

Topics:
Comments