The New Nike Air VaporMax Colors Will Match Your Apple Watch

Courtesy of Nike

If you're the type who likes to look good while you sweat, you'll love the new Nike Air VaporMax and Apple Watch Nike+ collaboration.

Nike's Air VaporMax Flyknit Day to Night collection takes inspiration from the pinks, purples, and blues of the sky at every time of day to celebrate every runner's favorite time to get those miles in, whether it's dawn, dusk, or some time in between. Along with the new footwear colorways, there will be four coordinating Apple Watch Nike+ bands in the same hues, continuing the partnership between the brands.

The new sneaker collection will be available on Nike+, SNKRS App, Nike.com, and at select retailers for $190, and the Sport Bands will be available on Nike.com and at select retail stores for $49 each. Both products will be available starting June 1.

Click through to see the gorgeous, sky-inspired colorways in the new collection.