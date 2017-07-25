Don't Let Sugar Sneak Into Your Diet

Could that extra sugar or half-and-half in your morning cup of coffee be undermining your weight-loss efforts? Half of U.S. adults drink coffee each day, according to a recent analysis from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Of those, 67% boost the calorie count by an average of 69 calories by adding in sugar, cream, milk, or other calorie-rich ingredients.

And about 60% of those calories come from sugar, with most of the rest from fat. It may not seem like much, but over time those sugary calories can add up.

Plus, your sweet tooth can leak into other indulgences. If you do have to satisfy a craving, save the sugar blast until after your workout, when it will do less damage.