Although Hippocrates once said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food,” it was once thought that food had no affect on the brain or feelings of well-being. But caffeine, alcohol, carbohydrates, and fats all directly effect how you feel.

There’s a reason that soups and stews in the winter months make us feel content, or eating watermelon on a hot summer’s day can make us feel refreshed. All these foods release certain brain chemicals that elicit feelings of happiness and excitement.

Here are some of those foods that release “happy” brain chemicals. Incorporate these foods into your day to boost your mood and feel more energized.