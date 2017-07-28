Beefed-Up, Muscle-Building Burger

Directions

1. Mix turkey and 2 tbsp marinara in a bowl. Shape mixture into patty.

2. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray oil on pan, then add patty to one side of the pan and bell peppers to the other. Cook patty about 3 minutes per side, or until desired doneness. Cook peppers until tender, stirring occasionally.

3. About 1 minute before burger and peppers are done, top patty with mozzarella and pepperoni. Heat 1⁄4 cup marinara in microwave.

4. Stack patty and peppers on bottom bun. Spoon marinara onto burger. Add top bun.