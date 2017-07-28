Healthy Recipes
Beefed-Up, Muscle-Building Burger
To avoid grilling up a midsection that resembles a lumpy mound of ground chuck, all you need is lean meat and a pinch of creativity.
If you follow a lean, high-protein diet, or at least try to, the idea of a drippy, delicious burger that can also help you build muscle and burn fat probably sounds like a myth, or, at best, a heaping pile of marketing BS. So we decided to take matters—along with a diverse array of six-pack-friendly ingredients—into our own hands and do some experimenting to prove to you it’s possible. The results blew even us away. And the nutrition numbers? Well...take a look for yourself.
Pepperoni Pizza Burger Servings: 1
You'll need
- 6 oz 99% lean ground turkey
- 2 tbsp plus 1⁄4 cup low-fat marinara sauce
- Olive oil spray
- 1/2 cup green bell pepper strips
- 1 oz low-fat shredded mozzarella
- 6 slices turkey pepperoni
- 1 whole-wheat hamburger bun
Directions
1. Mix turkey and 2 tbsp marinara in a bowl. Shape mixture into patty.
2. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray oil on pan, then add patty to one side of the pan and bell peppers to the other. Cook patty about 3 minutes per side, or until desired doneness. Cook peppers until tender, stirring occasionally.
3. About 1 minute before burger and peppers are done, top patty with mozzarella and pepperoni. Heat 1⁄4 cup marinara in microwave.
4. Stack patty and peppers on bottom bun. Spoon marinara onto burger. Add top bun.