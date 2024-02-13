Pancakes aren’t often thought of as fuel that is fit enough for athletes, but when it’s time for a treat or a well-earned recovery feast, there are few foods that satisfy as much as a fluffy, warm pancake. Fortunately, Whole Earth Peanut Butter have teamed with Team Great Britain Cyclist Dame Laura Kenny to give this delicious dish an upgrade with their lemon & peanut butter pancakes recipe. And, with Brits chomping through 117 million pancakes every Shrove Tuesday, there’s never been a better time to make “better batter”.

The secret behind this pancake recipe performance upgrade is to add more protein to the otherwise carbohydrate laden mixture of flour and sugar. “In the run-up to the Olympic games, I love to get my protein fix where I can,” says the elite cyclist, who took to Instagram to toss her pancakes while getting in some training during a fun video post. “Being able to add a nutritional boost to my pancakes is a bonus!”

Whole Earth Peanut Butter is high in fiber and includes more than 26 grams of natural plant-based protein per 100 grams. Try this recipe for yourself but don’t follow Kenny’s example of trying to flip a pancake while cycling, as this is a feat reserved for multi-time Gold medallist athletes only!

Better Batter Lemon & Peanut Butter Pancake Recipe

Ingredients

  • 250g Whole Earth Smooth Peanut Butter
  • 50g Unsalted butter, plus a small amount for cooking
  • 6 tbsp maple syrup
  • 300g self-rising flour
  • 1tsp baking powder
  • 1tbsp golden caster sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 350ml milk or dairy alternative
  • Sunflower oil for cooking
  • Whole Earth Drizzler Peanut Butter
  • Lemon Yogurt
  • Fresh Lemon, squeezed over the pancakes
  • Fresh Lemon, sliced for garnish

Directions

  1. Heat the peanut butter and 4 tbsp maple syrup in the microwave or a pan, for approximately 2 mins. Stir every 30 seconds until smooth and combined. Set aside to cool slightly.
  2. Mix the flour, baking powder and sugar in a large bowl with a small pinch of salt. Crack in the eggs and whisk until smooth. Add the milk and 3/4 of the peanut butter mixture and whisk to combine.
  3. Heat a splash of sunflower oil and a small knob of butter in a non-stick frying pan until foaming. Add 2 tbsp of batter to make small pancakes, making sure there's space between each, or add more batter for larger single pancakes.
  4. Cook until bubbles start to form on the surface, then flip and cook on the other side.
  5. Serve the pancakes with the remaining peanut butter sauce, maple syrup, lemon and yogurt.
