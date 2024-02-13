Pancakes aren’t often thought of as fuel that is fit enough for athletes, but when it’s time for a treat or a well-earned recovery feast, there are few foods that satisfy as much as a fluffy, warm pancake. Fortunately, Whole Earth Peanut Butter have teamed with Team Great Britain Cyclist Dame Laura Kenny to give this delicious dish an upgrade with their lemon & peanut butter pancakes recipe. And, with Brits chomping through 117 million pancakes every Shrove Tuesday, there’s never been a better time to make “better batter”.

The secret behind this pancake recipe performance upgrade is to add more protein to the otherwise carbohydrate laden mixture of flour and sugar. “In the run-up to the Olympic games, I love to get my protein fix where I can,” says the elite cyclist, who took to Instagram to toss her pancakes while getting in some training during a fun video post. “Being able to add a nutritional boost to my pancakes is a bonus!”

Whole Earth Peanut Butter is high in fiber and includes more than 26 grams of natural plant-based protein per 100 grams. Try this recipe for yourself but don’t follow Kenny’s example of trying to flip a pancake while cycling, as this is a feat reserved for multi-time Gold medallist athletes only!

Better Batter Lemon & Peanut Butter Pancake Recipe