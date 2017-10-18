No-bake Chocolate Chip Protein Bars

Directions

1. Begin by mixing together all of the wet ingredients (almond butter, almond milk, and brown rice syrup) in a medium-size bowl.

2. Add in dry ingredients (cocoa powder, protein powder, rolled oats, and chocolate chips) and mix again.

3. Form dough into a large ball. The consistency should be similar to cookie dough.

4. Line an 8×8" pan with parchment paper. Using your hands or a rubber spatula, press dough into the pan, spreading out evenly. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

5. Slice into bars or squares. Store in an airtight container or zip-lock bag in the refrigerator or freezer.