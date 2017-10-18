Healthy Recipes
No-bake Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
Try this quick, no-bake recipe for a perfect portable snack.
If you have five minutes to spare, you can make these chocolate chip protein bars. Plus, the most complicated culinary skill they require is spreading the dough out with a spatula (or your hand). They're thick, hearty, and have 7g of protein each.
You'll need
- 1 cup almond butter, drippy
- 3 Tbsp almond milk, unsweetened
- ¼ cup brown rice syrup
- 1 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 4 scoops Chocolate Fuel-6 Protein Powder
- ½ cup rolled oats
- ¼ cup chocolate chips (optional)
Photo and recipe credit: Lee Hersh of Life by Daily Burn
Directions
1. Begin by mixing together all of the wet ingredients (almond butter, almond milk, and brown rice syrup) in a medium-size bowl.
2. Add in dry ingredients (cocoa powder, protein powder, rolled oats, and chocolate chips) and mix again.
3. Form dough into a large ball. The consistency should be similar to cookie dough.
4. Line an 8×8" pan with parchment paper. Using your hands or a rubber spatula, press dough into the pan, spreading out evenly. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
5. Slice into bars or squares. Store in an airtight container or zip-lock bag in the refrigerator or freezer.