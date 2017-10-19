Healthy Recipes
Pizza Salad With Tomato Dressing
Get the deliciousness of pizza without all the carbs.
Pizza Salad With Tomato Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 cup spelt
- 4 oz dried meat sticks, chopped
- 8 oz bocconcini (fresh mozzarella pearls)
- 1 cup sliced roasted red peppers
- 1/3 cup sliced kalamata olives
- 1 large tomato, halved
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp red-wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp fresh chopped oregano
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 8 cups cups baby greens (such as spinach or kale)
Directions
1. Place spelt and 3 cups water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, about 50 minutes, or until spelt is tender. Drain. Tip: Soaking spelt for several hours in water before simmering it cuts its cooking time by about 30%.
2. In a bowl, toss together spelt, dried meat, bocconcini, red peppers, and olives. In a separate bowl, grate the cut sides of tomato down to its skin, then add olive oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper and whisk together.
3. Divide greens among serving plates and top with spelt mixture. Drizzle on tomato dressing.