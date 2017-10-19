Pizza Salad With Tomato Dressing

Directions

1. Place spelt and 3 cups water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, about 50 minutes, or until spelt is tender. Drain. Tip: Soaking spelt for several hours in water before simmering it cuts its cooking time by about 30%.

2. In a bowl, toss together spelt, dried meat, bocconcini, red peppers, and olives. In a separate bowl, grate the cut sides of tomato down to its skin, then add olive oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper and whisk together.

3. Divide greens among serving plates and top with spelt mixture. Drizzle on tomato dressing.