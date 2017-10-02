Poblano Pork Stew

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Place poblanos and bell pepper on a foiled oven tray, and coat them with a drizzle of olive oil. As soon as one side is charred, turn them over. As soon as one side is charred, turn peppers over. When completely charred, place peppers in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 20 minutes. This will steam peppers so skins come right off. Chop peppers.

3. Gently peel skins with your hands. DO NOT run peppers under the tap to remove skin. This will remove the charred flavor.

4. Preheat a large sauté pan on medium heat for 1 minute. Add 2 Tbsp olive oil and sauté onion, peppers, and garlic for 5-7 minutes, until softened, stirring occasionally.

5. While vegetables are cooking, place pork in a large bowl and sprinkle with paprika and lemon pepper, coating evenly.

6. When vegetables begin to soften, add chili flakes and herbs, and mix for 1 minute. Remove vegetables to a plate and drizzle 1 Tbsp olive oil in that same pan, increasing heat to high. Sear pork in 2 batches for 3-4 minutes, stirring until golden brown on all sides. Once the first batch is browned, remove to the same plate as vegetables, and repeat the process with additional pork, adding anther Tbsp of olive oil for each batch.

7. Return both vegetables and meat to sauté pan. Place everything in an oven-proof casserole dish along with broth. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with foil.

8. Place in oven for about 1 1/2 hours. Check after 1 hour. When ready, pork will be fork-tender and juicy.

9. Serve solo or with brown rice or quinoa.