Healthy Recipes
Sesame Scallop Stir-fry
Savor the nutritional powerhouse of scallops with this Asian-style dish.
Stir-up buttery scallops and benefit from a boatload of selenium, a nutrient that may help fend off prostate cancer. Plus, they're low in fat and calories. Add some sauces, spices, and some spinach, and you've got a perfect dinner.
Sesame Scallop Stir-fry Servings: 2
You'll need
- 3 tbsp tahini
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tsp sriracha
- 2 tsp chopped ginger
- 2 tsp honey
- Salt
- 4 tsp canola oil
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 bunch spinach, ends trimmed
- ½ lb sea scallops (about 8 scallops)
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 2 tsp sesame seeds
- 1 scallion, sliced
Directions
1. In a bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp water, tahini, soy sauce, vinegar, sriracha, ginger, honey, and salt to taste.
2. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tsp oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add garlic, and stir-fry 20 seconds. Add spinach and a couple of pinches salt to pan, and stir-fry just until wilted. Remove spinach from pan; set aside.
3. Heat 2 tsp oil in wok. Add scallops and stir-fry until they’re nearly cooked through, about 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium-low, and pour tahini sauce over scallops. Cook until sauce is hot and starts to bubble.
4. Place brown rice on serving plates, and top with spinach, scallops, and tahini sauce. Sprinkle on sesame seeds and scallions.