Sesame Scallop Stir-fry

Directions

1. In a bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp water, tahini, soy sauce, vinegar, sriracha, ginger, honey, and salt to taste.

2. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tsp oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add garlic, and stir-fry 20 seconds. Add spinach and a couple of pinches salt to pan, and stir-fry just until wilted. Remove spinach from pan; set aside.

3. Heat 2 tsp oil in wok. Add scallops and stir-fry until they’re nearly cooked through, about 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium-low, and pour tahini sauce over scallops. Cook until sauce is hot and starts to bubble.

4. Place brown rice on serving plates, and top with spinach, scallops, and tahini sauce. Sprinkle on sesame seeds and scallions.