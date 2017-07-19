The Edge for Greater Muscle Pumps

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/MNPhotoStudios / Getty

To paraphrase Arnold Schwarzenegger in Pumping Iron, the pump you feel while training might be better than sex. But the sensation of massive, blood-engorged muscles is far more than just a welcome side effect of training. It’s a signal of increased blood flow, improvements in protein synthesis, greater ischemia (blood-vessel engorgement), and an overall better anabolic effect. Without a pump, you’re not maximizing your workouts.

But how does your body get pumped up? Increased blood flow is a product of vasodilation—the expansion of blood vessels. Nitric oxide is the trigger that causes vasodilation. This signaling molecule is naturally produced via the arginine-NO pathway, but its presence can be increased through the use of NO boosters. Many compounds claim to increase NO production, but few have scientific proof of their effectiveness.

Enter Nitrosigine

Nitrosigine by Nutrition 21 is a supplemental ingredient that has been shown in numerous clinical studies to have extensive NO-boosting capabilities. Not only does Nitrosigine increase NO levels when taken, but its use results in greater NO concentrations cumulatively over time. That means both short- and long-term anabolic benefits.

But the proof is in the pump. One study found Nitrosigine increased upper-leg pump 2.3 times greater than a placebo. Better yet, Nitrosigine keeps you pumped for hours. In a clinical study, it elevated blood arginine levels for up to six hours, which means a greater NO release long after your training session is over. It was even shown to increase energy levels both immediately and over time. Nitrosigine is proven effective by 19 studies, and has 42 supported use benefits. Quite simply, it works.

