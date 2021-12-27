I’ve been taking T-Drive for about a month now. Let’s talk about it…

The maker says T-Drive was designed to rapidly boost free and total testosterone while lowering the stress hormone cortisol, which automatically makes this a win-win for men.

T-Drive also contains key herbs clinically shown to:

Boost male sperm count by up to 167%

Boost semen volume by up to 53%

In essence, the ingredients in T-Drive work together to support a man’s free testosterone levels, the hormones responsible for our “masculine” traits. And higher levels of free testosterone will ultimately enhance your physical performance in the gym and the bedroom, among other things. Like amplified energy levels, muscle growth and definition, better sleep, and improved sex drive. T-Drive is chock-full of natural ingredients, including KSM-66®, which is known to lower cortisol, but this ingredient’s real claim to fame in T-Drive is that it is supposed to boost sperm production to astronomical proportions.

In addition to skyrocketing your body’s natural testosterone production, the ingredients are also good for your heart health and supercharging the immune system.

WHAT EXACTLY IS T-DRIVE?

T-Drive is a testosterone booster made with common minerals such as magnesium, zinc and vitamin D, but it also contains ingredients that can be found deep in nature, like fenugreek and ashwagandha.

It comes from Inno Supps, a leader in the nutritional supplement industry known for its wide range of high-quality products.

This T-booster stands head and shoulders above the competition – frankly because it contains the right ingredients in the right doses. The star ingredient, KSM-66®, has clinically studied results for increasing sex drive and semen load, much to any gentleman’s pleasure. I’ve only been taking this for a little over a month, and I don’t know if my mind is playing tricks on me, but I swear my load size is bigger and thicker.

HOW DOES T-DRIVE WORK?

It includes 10 key vitamins, minerals and herbs that support healthy male hormone production and powerful herbs that can naturally ramp up your body’s testosterone production.

It’s packed with key ingredients that help:

Stimulate healthy testosterone production

Boost energy levels

Increase load size (sperm count, volume and motility)

Skyrocket libido

Build lean muscle

Maintain weight

Enhance mood

Improve body composition

It’s a capsule formula, and the directions say to take 3 a day with or without food. It’s also recommended to take it with food if you have a sensitive stomach.

Here’s a snapshot of the ingredients so you can see for yourself that T-Drive is the real deal:

Now, let’s break down each ingredient so you can understand why T-Drive is so effective:

KSM-66 ® Ashwagandha – In one study, male patients with a low sperm count who consumed 675 mg of KSM-66 ® ashwagandha daily had a 167% increase in sperm count, 53% increase in semen volume, 57% increase in sperm motility and a 17% increase in serum testosterone levels.

– In one study, male patients with a low sperm count who consumed 675 mg of KSM-66 ashwagandha daily had a 167% increase in sperm count, 53% increase in semen volume, 57% increase in sperm motility and a 17% increase in serum testosterone levels. Fenugreek – According to another study, taking fenugreek daily increased testosterone levels as well as improved body composition. And this study showed that in addition to increasing testosterone levels, fenugreek also enhanced mood, energy and libido.

– According to another study, taking fenugreek daily increased testosterone levels as well as improved body composition. And this study showed that in addition to increasing testosterone levels, fenugreek also enhanced mood, energy and libido. Tribulus – This botanical is commonly used in testosterone boosters because it is known to naturally increase testosterone levels as well as sexual function and libido.

– This botanical is commonly used in testosterone boosters because it is known to naturally increase testosterone levels as well as sexual function and libido. Coleus Forskohlii – Studies show that supplementation with coleus forskohlii may help aid fat loss and naturally increases testosterone production.

– Studies show that supplementation with coleus forskohlii may help aid fat loss and naturally increases testosterone production. Epimedium – Also known as horny goat weed, epimedium is a known aphrodisiac that actually got its name from a bunch of goats and sheep that would become horndogs after consuming the herb.

– Also known as horny goat weed, epimedium is a known aphrodisiac that actually got its name from a bunch of goats and sheep that would become horndogs after consuming the herb. Vitamin D – Vitamin D helps build lean muscle mass, and more muscle mass increases testosterone levels as well as energy levels. Studies also show that sufficient vitamin D levels are associated with increased sperm production and mobility.

– Vitamin D helps build lean muscle mass, and more muscle mass increases testosterone levels as well as energy levels. Studies also show that sufficient vitamin D levels are associated with increased sperm production and mobility. Niacin – An essential vitamin that supports healthy hormone levels –– it also acts as a vasodilator to increase blood vessel size, which improves blood flow and helps with erectile dysfunction.

– An essential vitamin that supports healthy hormone levels –– it also acts as a vasodilator to increase blood vessel size, which improves blood flow and helps with erectile dysfunction. Magnesium – This vitamin is vital for healthy hormone production in men. This study showed a significant rise in free testosterone – on average an increase of 24% – in men who took magnesium for 4 weeks.

– This vitamin is vital for healthy hormone production in men. This study showed a significant rise in free testosterone – on average an increase of 24% – in men who took magnesium for 4 weeks. Zinc – A deficiency in zinc will drag down your T levels too. But, this study shows that when you supplement with zinc and magnesium, you’ll become a T powerhouse with an increase in free testosterone.

– A deficiency in zinc will drag down your T levels too. But, this study shows that when you supplement with zinc and magnesium, you’ll become a T powerhouse with an increase in free testosterone. Boron – This helps free testosterone production because it decreases SHBG (sex hormone binding globuline) and blocks excess estrogen. A one-week study of men aged 18-29 uncovered that consuming just 10 mg of boron daily on average increased free testosterone by up to 28.3%.

WHY CHOOSE T-DRIVE?

There are other T-boosters out there that have ashwagandha, but even the “most popular” ones on the market don’t have as much as T-Drive, or they use sub-par extracts that don’t unlock the root’s full potential.

Now, why is this important?

High cortisol levels can actually block the production of testosterone. And one of ashwagandha’s superpowers is its ability to combat high cortisol levels, so having a supplement that both boosts T production and lowers cortisol is extremely beneficial for men and pretty much a win-win.

T-Drive boasts a whopping 675 mg per serving – the highest amount of KSM-66® of any other supplement I’ve seen on the market. Plus, KSM-66® is the industry-leading ashwagandha extract available because of its unique ability to maximize the root’s benefits.

So I’d have to say, for me, the great thing about T-Drive is the amount of KSM-66® ashwagandha it has.

And one last thing –– the ingredients help amplify free testosterone levels, the testosterone that determines muscle development, mood, sexual drive and your physical performance, which means you’ll be better able to feel and see the results of optimizing T levels.

ANALYSIS AND CERTIFICATIONS

There are thousands of reviews from real customers singing the praises of T-Drive and how it’s changed their lives…especially in the bedroom.

And it is actually endorsed by a medical professional – Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist, Dr. David Filsoof. “T-Drive contains the correct, clinically proven dosage of certain ingredients, which is why the men who take it report seeing incredible results, and why I highly recommend it.” And that’s straight from the horse’s mouth.

Plus, the leaders of Inno Supps have been in the supplement game for decades – apparently when the owner was 10 years old, he had his first go-round of chalky protein powder and set out on a quest to manufacture the most high-quality, best tasting proteins on the market. Pretty ambitious for a 10-year-old, right? And the rest is history. Now, in addition to protein in an assortment of wicked delicious flavors (my favorite is fruity cereal donut), Inno Supps has a powerful lineup ranging from health and wellness supplements to muscle-building and fat-burning products. You can check out the official website here.

BUT IS T-DRIVE WORTH THE MONEY THOUGH?

The mix of ingredients that all support hormone production in one way or another, the 675 mg of KSM-66® being the highest I’ve seen in a T-booster, and the fact that I actually saw results in the first month of taking it make T-Drive a clear winner. And when compared to the competition, the price point is pretty reasonable.

YES, it is worth the money and I definitely recommend it.

