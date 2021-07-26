Over the years, pre-workouts have become an increasingly popular addition to an active lifestyle. Whether you’re a top-notch athlete or a mom trying to squeeze in a quick cardio session, a quality pre-workout can provide you with many benefits.

If you aren’t familiar with the makeup and purpose of pre-workout supplements, here’s the quick of it: Pre-workout supplements are multi-ingredient dietary formulas designed to elevate energy and boost athletic performance, some working instantly and others needing a “loading” phase. Most pre-workouts come in a powdered form that you mix with water and drink prior to exercise.

But what are the benefits of diluting this powder into your drink before your front squats, and are all pre-workouts really created equal?

What Are the Benefits of a Pre-workout?

A pre-workout with the correct dosages and quality ingredients can take your workout to the next level. An ideal pre-workout, or pre-workout combo, both elevates your physical and mental energy, while providing ingredients that help you push harder, last longer, and become faster and stronger.

Properly formulated pre-workout supplement routines should hit the full effect. Providing an immediate boost in energy, help focusing, and work to build and recover tired muscles faster, leading to better fitness, health and athletic performance the longer you’re using them.

By using a pre-workout regularly, you will be able to see progress faster, and build muscles more rapidly.

Risks of Taking A Second-Rate Pre-workout

Unfortunately, picking a pre-workout can get quite confusing. Although there are piles of pre-workouts to choose from, there is very little consistency when it comes to the ingredients and dosages of these formulas.

Ingredients such as amino acids, B vitamins, caffeine, creatine, beta-alanine and nitric oxide boosters are often included in pre-workouts, but the dosages and combinations of these ingredients vary widely from brand to brand. Even worse, some brands put in illegal performance enhancing drugs, in unknown quantities. This risks athletes careers, and the health of regular consumers, with the illegal drugs potentially impacting hormone levels. Because of the lack of consistency and testing of dosages, not only are many of these products ineffective, but some can also put your health in danger.

Another common concern with second-rate pre-workouts is an unsafe amount of stimulant. This can make a person feel jittery and unstable. It can also cause headaches and affect a person’s heart health, and in some cases, high levels of stimulants taken daily can even lead to anxiety, insomnia, and even depression.

How to Pick a Quality Pre-workout

In order to pick a quality pre-workout to enhance your active lifestyle, you must look to science. Drink HRW uses a science-based approach in order to provide supplements that are effective, safe, and unlike any others on the market. In a few short years, there have been 8 clinical trials and 3 case studies published on the effectiveness of their hydrogen tablets. There are an additional 15+ clinical trials and 4 preclinical research programs underway.

Putting that time and effort into designing the perfect pre-workout is what birthed the TRUE|PERFORMANCE line, which consists of BUILD & BOOST. This duo works together to effectively boost energy and build muscle. It contains clinically validated ingredients in the “gold standard” dosages used in the clinical research, and it’s carefully formulated to provide synergy between BUILD and BOOST.

BOOST comes in dual powder and tablet-form and consists of 1.5g of Nitrosigine, two molecular hydrogen producing tablets, and 200mg caffeine. This combination improves energy, mental focus, endurance, and aids in recovery. Nitrosigine increases the level of nitric oxide in the body, which in turn helps improve circulation and blood flow. Molecular hydrogen supports cellular health and brings the processes of the human body into harmony.

BUILD does just as the name suggests; it helps you build muscle faster and see dramatic differences in body composition over a shortened amount of time, while also improving your strength and stamina. It contains 5g of creatine monohydrate, which improves strength and body composition as well as boosts cognitive health, 3g of Beta-Alanine, which helps to stimulate muscles, improve mid range endurance and boost strength, and 3g of hydroxymethylbutyrate, which is perhaps the second most clinically validated safe and legal muscle building compound, after creatine, to enhance strength, power, build lean muscle mass, and aid in recovery.

If you’re looking for a supplement that will help you to become the strongest version of yourself, then BUILD & BOOST won’t leave you disappointed. Third party tested and Informed Sport certified, BOOST and BUILD deliver effective ingredients, in the right dosages- no “fairy dust” levels in these products. BUILD & BOOST rely on REAL science to deliver REAL results to our customers.