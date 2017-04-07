Back Exercises

Supersets For A Bigger Back

Hit your back hard with a workout that will attack every muscle needed to build serious size.

Bent-Over Barbell Row
Duration 15 min
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

Focusing just on the large back muscles, like the latissimus dorsi and trapezius, and neglecting smaller ones, such as the teres major, teres minor, rhomboids, and quadratus lumborum, can lead to an underdeveloped and underwhelming V-taper.

Even when time is tight, you can train your entire back by pairing a vertical pull with a horizontal one to hit your mid and upper back, and lower and upper lats. Supersets will also shave minutes off your workout while keeping the intensity high. Traps get special attention, and nothing will build a massive yolk like heavy-ass high pulls.

Form check

With bent-over rows, lead with the elbows as you pull and squeeze the shoulder blades together at the move’s apex.

The Speed Session

Exercise 1A

Back Extension How to
back extension thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Wide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Wide-Grip Pullup thumbnail
5 sets
to failure reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Bent-Over Barbell Row
Bent-Over Barbell Row thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Stiff-Arm Pulldown
Rate My Back Workout thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell High Pull You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell High Pull thumbnail
5 sets
3 reps
-- rest
