Supersets For A Bigger Back

Focusing just on the large back muscles, like the latissimus dorsi and trapezius, and neglecting smaller ones, such as the teres major, teres minor, rhomboids, and quadratus lumborum, can lead to an underdeveloped and underwhelming V-taper.

Even when time is tight, you can train your entire back by pairing a vertical pull with a horizontal one to hit your mid and upper back, and lower and upper lats. Supersets will also shave minutes off your workout while keeping the intensity high. Traps get special attention, and nothing will build a massive yolk like heavy-ass high pulls.

Form check

With bent-over rows, lead with the elbows as you pull and squeeze the shoulder blades together at the move’s apex.

