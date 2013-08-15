The No-Weights Couples Workout

For anyone traveling with a significant other on a weekend getaway, there's always time for a little exercise. No fitness center where you're staying? No gym for miles? No problem. Grab a partner, find some open space and create your own living, breathing weight room. Here are three exercises to do right there in your hotel room, gratuity included.

Manual-Resistance Push-Up

Targets: Chest, triceps

Equipment: A partner

Sets: 2-3

Reps: 15-20

How To: Get in the standard push-up position: back straight, abs tight, hands shoulder-width apart, up on your toes. Your partner faces the same direction and straddles your back, pressing on your shoulders. Bend your elbows to lower your upper body while your partner applies just enough pressure to force you to resist the downward motion. When you come to an inch or so away from the floor, press back up to the start. Your partner continues to press your shoulders downward, resisting your upward movement. Repeat for reps.

Pull & Release Seated Row

Targets: Back, biceps

Equipment: A partner and a beach towel

Sets: 2-3

Reps: 15-20



How To: Sit facing your partner with the bottoms of your feet touching, knees slightly bent. Keep your back straight, maintaining good posture throughout the move. Each of you will grasp one end of the towel. Like a choreographed tug o' war, one of you executes the pull as the other slowly releases using a three-count. Pull the towel into your midsection, then squeeze your lats hard as your partner begins to pull in the opposite direction. Switch directions until you each perform the desired number of reps.

Beach Towel Leg Curl

Target: Hamstrings

Equipment: A partner and a beach towel

Sets: 2-3

Reps: 15-20

How To: Lie facedown on the floor, preferably with your forehead resting in your hands. For lower-back comfort, place a pillow under your hips. Flex your toes and press into the floor as you would for a push-up. Your partner kneels just behind your toes with a towel. Lift your lower legs slightly so he or she can wrap your ankles with the towel, then pull your heels toward your glutes as your partner resists the movement. He or she continues to pull as you squeeze your hamstrings at the top. Then have your partner pull your legs downward as you resist the movement.