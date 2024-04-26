Those iconic shape-shifting robots are back this year with Transformers One, the untold origin story based on the Hasbro action figures that formed such an epic childhood for millions of fans around the world. Now sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron were once bonded like brothers before they went to war, and so Transformers One tells the tale of two firm friends that make for better enemies.

M&F has your first look and trailer for those that are done with “adulting” for today. (That’s all of us, right?)

Harking back to their retro, eighties heyday, your favorite mechanical muscle is back for the franchises’ first ever fully CG-animated movie, and they have brought some heavyweight Hollywood stars to lend their voices, too. Chris Hemsworth will provide the vocals for Optimus Prime (Orion Pax in his youth) and Brian Tyree Henry will style it out for a young Megatron (known as D-16). Also joining the collection of camshafts and compressors will be Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm and Sentinal Prime, and Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1.

Watch the Transformers ONE trailer

The Transformers One trailer, a clip that has racked up almost 15 million views in five days, shows a young Optimus Prime, then known as Orion Pax, and Megatron known as D-16, heading to the surface of the planet Cybertron. Here, they pick up the abilities to transform, but the fun times soon turn to fear as conflict awaits in a battle between the heroic Autobots and the despicable Decepticons. Each side must choose whether to use their powers for good or evil.

Hemsworth as Optimus Prime is notable because he takes over from Peter Cullen, who has been voicing the character for many years. Concerns that Prime has become an Aussie are unfounded however. “No, I mean, we talked about this; the Optimus Prime that you hear on the screen in the films is an older, mature… you know, he’s been around for many, many, many, many years.” said Hemsworth of his less mature portrayal of Prime, in an interview with Collider. “This is the sort of origin story, so it’s the younger version of him. So, there are sort of hints and colorings that hopefully resonate enough with the Optimus Prime we know, but it is a youthful version of him, and different. But he won’t be Australian.” Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4, Ratatouille), Transformers One is set to be released on September 20, 2024.