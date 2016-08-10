Michael Phelps won big again in the pool and he had some major support after his victory.

NBA Olympic superstar Draymond Green congratulated Phelps on his record 20th and 21st Olympic gold medals Tuesday night in Rio. Green is one of the owners, along with Mark Wahlberg, of Performance Inspired, a new line of supplements.

Green is part of the United States men’s national basketball team, the favorite to take the gold medal during the 2016 Summer Olympics. He has emerged as one of the most athletic big men in the NBA and one of the top young players in the game for the Golden State Warriors.

Even though the Warriors lost to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals this past season, Green established himself as a key player alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Next season Green will play alongside his USA Basketball teammate Kevin Durant in the Golden State after the former Oklahoma City Thunder star signed with the team in the offseason.

Green showed off his enthusiasm while celebrating with Phelps, calling him the greatest of all time in an Instagram post. Green’s teammates also got in on the action:

Phelps has continued to dominate in Rio, adding more medals to his record total for his Olympic career. Following Tuesday’s wins, Phelps now has 25 total medals over four Summer Games—Athens, Beijing, London, and Rio.