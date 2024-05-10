Super-fit mom, Sanna-Maria Seilamo may be a popular Instagrammer with more than 750,000 followers, but she also understands that life can sometimes get in the way of a great gym session. No matter though, because with her simple 10-minute mother’s day workout routine, you can still torch the calories and get your heart pumping from the comfort of your own home.

The workout, mercifully shared via her IG account @mssannamaria, is designed for those hectic days where time is at a premium but you don’t want to go off track and miss a session. “So, if you’re looking to have some fun, burn some extra calories and not spend too much time doing it, then this cardio routine is for you!,” explains Seilamo.

A ten-minute burst of cardio is more than just a time saver however. Research shows that individuals, and especially those who are overweight and just starting out on their fitness journey, can improve their cardiorespiratory levels with ten to fifteen minutes of daily sessions. Just ten minutes of high intensity cardio has also been shown to have the same oxygen uptake effects as those who trained moderately for 50 minutes. Depending on your current weight and fitness level, you could also expect to burn around one hundred calories in this short workout.

10-Minute Mother’s Day Workout For Busy Moms

Perform 30 seconds of each exercise below, for a total of 3 rounds, taking a break of 2 minutes between each round.

Toe taps

Jumping lunges

Floor tap to jump

Skater jumps

If you are not quite ready to attempt the full workout, you could reduce the number of rounds or increase your rest time. Conversely, if you want to make the most of your ten minutes, you could decrease the resting time and try to squeeze more rounds in. But whatever you do, don’t let a busy day prevent you from making progress in your quest to get fitter.

Sanna-Maria Seilamo offers strength, and weight loss coaching in addition to advice for those who are pregnant, or wanting to workout post pregnancy. Visit ufitcoaching.com for more information or follow the IG account!