Here are the results for the Jim Manion’s 2024 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro and NPC Pittsburgh Championships!

FLEX’s Coverage of the 2024 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

For more up to date information on the Pittsburgh Pro 2024 contest click here! and follow them on instagram here!

Bikini Awards

First Place – Aimee Leann Delgado

Second Place – Ashley Kaltwasser

Third Place – Vania Auguste

Fourth Place – Maria Acosta

Fifth Place – Tara Grier

Figure Awards

First Place – Natalia Soltero

Second Place – Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz Pereira

Third Place – Ericka Morales Morgan

Fourth Place – Madison Dinges

Firth Place – Maggie Watson