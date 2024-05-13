Here are the results for the Jim Manion’s 2024 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro and NPC Pittsburgh Championships!

For more up to date information on the Pittsburgh Pro 2024 contest click here! and follow them on instagram here!

Bikini Awards

First Place – Aimee Leann Delgado

Second Place – Ashley Kaltwasser

Third Place – Vania Auguste

Fourth Place – Maria Acosta

Fifth Place – Tara Grier

Figure Awards

First Place – Natalia Soltero

Second Place – Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz Pereira

Third Place – Ericka Morales Morgan
Fourth Place – Madison Dinges

Firth Place – Maggie Watson

Wellness Awards

First Place – Elisas Alcantra

Second Place – Giselle Machado

Third Place – Marissa Andrews

Fourth Place – Jasmine Payne

Fifth Place – Riley Walsh

Women’s Physique Awards

First Place – Natalie Rae Wolf

Second Place – Joleen Keith

Third Place – Samantha Emery
Classic Men’s Physique Awards

First Place – Eric Lisboa

Second Place – Matthew Greggo

Third Place – James Yount

Fourth Place – Dmytro Krazhan

Fifth Place – Camilio Diaz

Men’s Physique Awards

First Place – Ali Bilal

Second Place – Vitor Chaves

Third Place – George Brown

Fourth Place – Deke Walker

Fifth Place – Clarence Mcspadden

All photos provided by Chris Nicoll
You can follow Chris Nicoll on instagram Here!