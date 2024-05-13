28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Here are the results for the Jim Manion’s 2024 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro and NPC Pittsburgh Championships!
FLEX’s Coverage of the 2024 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!
For more up to date information on the Pittsburgh Pro 2024 contest click here! and follow them on instagram here!
First Place – Aimee Leann Delgado
Second Place – Ashley Kaltwasser
Third Place – Vania Auguste
Fourth Place – Maria Acosta
Fifth Place – Tara Grier
First Place – Natalia Soltero
Second Place – Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz Pereira
Fourth Place – Madison Dinges
Firth Place – Maggie Watson