Athletic performance and sexual confidence often go hand-in-hand. Both center on fitness and are commonly associated with the term masculinity. Today, men are turning to dual-action erectile dysfunction (ED) treatments available through Motivated, such as Motivated Hard+ Energy, that combine sexual readiness with added energy support in a fast-dissolving chew, without disrupting their routine. Some describe Motivated Hard+ Energy as an energy drink for your sex life, delivered in a chew.

There’s a common perception of men in popular culture that has been passed down through the ages: stoic, strong, and resilient. These ideas are directly tied to the ways in which men present themselves both in the bedroom and in the gym. Men aspire to appear strong in the eyes of those around them, as if they can weather any storm. However, a critical thing that many men are beginning to realize in the modern day is that recognizing a health concern and seeking appropriate care can be an important sign of strength. It takes an incredibly strong man to realize that he has a medical problem, accept it, and understand that allowing medical professionals to help him is the best way forward.

Ignoring symptoms or avoiding care can allow issues to persist. All of this is especially true when it comes to erectile dysfunction. While ED is an extremely personal thing to grapple with that can prove difficult for men to speak about openly, it can also be indicative of larger health and fitness issues. To this end, being open and honest with yourself as a man, when it comes to your sexual health, can play a meaningful role in confidence and overall well-being.

Level Up: A Smarter Way to treat ED

Men aiming for peak performance not only train harder but also recover smarter, optimize their nutrition, and now, manage ED more effectively. Motivated is an online telehealth platform that connects men to personalized erectile dysfunction treatments through licensed healthcare providers. Motivated Hard+ Energy is a prescription ED treatment available through the platform. This new chewable medication for erectile dysfunction comes as a fast-dissolving chew that combines sildenafil (the active ingredient in generic Viagra) and tadalafil (the active ingredient in generic Cialis) with added energy support from caffeine and B vitamins. It is designed to work in about 15 minutes and stay ready for up to 36 hours when sexually aroused, while also providing added energy support. Motivated Hard+ Energy is built for men who want a better sex life and energy support.

Why More Active Men Buy Viagra Online

Fitness-focused men are turning to purchasing Viagra online, drawn by the ease and dependability of the process. Originally prescribed to address erectile dysfunction, Viagra (sildenafil) is now available for discreet delivery following a quick online consultation, eliminating the need for in-person appointments or trips to the pharmacy.

With effects kicking in within an hour and lasting up to six hours, sildenafil remains a go-to for those who want dependable results without compromising their schedule.

Cialis Online Offers Long-Lasting Support

Another popular choice for men who require more flexibility is Cialis online. It lasts for up to 36 hours, which is perfect for those with hectic, unpredictable schedules. The long-lasting effects of tadalafil take the pressure off timing, allowing for more flexibility and less anxiety, regardless of whether it is used daily or on an as-needed basis. Men who want to maintain focus on their training objectives while achieving consistent performance will find it ideal.

What Causes Erectile Dysfunction?

ED can result from a variety of factors, many of the most common ones being:

Mental Health

Mental issues can act as obstacles beyond physical problems. While an erection depends on blood flow, it is equally connected to feelings of sexuality, sensuality, and comfort. When you face mental health challenges like anxiety, stress, or depression, these emotions can undermine positive feelings and significantly contribute to erectile dysfunction.

Physical Health

Common physical health issues that can cause erectile dysfunction include diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular conditions. The process of getting an erection involves a large volume of blood flowing to the penis, so if those passageways are blocked or narrowed, it can greatly affect your ability to get an erection.

Diagnosing ED

Pinpointing the elements in your own life that could be contributing to ED can prove to be highly beneficial when it comes to selecting treatment options that are best for you. Through Motivated, men complete an online medical questionnaire that is reviewed by a US-licensed healthcare provider. If approved, a personalized treatment plan may be prescribed and delivered discreetly with free 2-day delivery.

Motivated Hard+ Energy: ED treatment and Energy support in one.

What sets Motivated Hard+ Energy apart is its unique blend of performance-enhancing ingredients:

Sildenafil + Tadalafil: Dual-action prescription ED support for faster and longer results.

Dual-action prescription ED support for faster and longer results. Caffeine + B-Vitamins: Added energy support

Added energy support Fast-dissolve chew: Works in about 15 minutes via rapid sublingual absorption.

Works in about 15 minutes via rapid sublingual absorption. Lasts up to 36 hours: So you’re ready when the moment strikes.

This isn’t your average ED pill. Motivated Hard+ Energy works in about 15 minutes, lasts up to 36 hours, and includes energy support. Motivated removes the friction from ED treatment, offering an easy experience that fits the schedule of men who already optimize everything else.

For better sex life and energy

Motivated Hard+ Energy may support men across several areas of daily life.

Energy

The added caffeine and B vitamins help support alertness and reduce fatigue.

ED

The prescription active ingredients (Sildenafil and Tadalafil) help address ED symptoms when sexually aroused.

Confidence

Addressing sexual health and energy together may positively influence confidence in the gym, at work, and in personal relationships. The end result of all of this is a much greater sense of self-worth and confidence.

Boost Your Confidence, On and Off the Mat

Confidence isn’t developed overnight; it’s created through routines, recovery, and handling pressure. For men who train intensely and live passionately, maintaining control over their performance is crucial. Motivated’s Hard+ Energy chew aids this with a combination of prescription ED treatment and energy support, helping men feel prepared for what’s next.

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.