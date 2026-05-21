Many of us grow up with dreams of emulating a Michael Jordan slam dunk or serving up a tennis victory like Novak Djokovic, but a new list has shown that our chances of success may be greater if we select a sport that matches our height. The list below, based on an Analysis by Casino Kings, suggests that certain sports strongly favor athletes that match a specific height range, meaning that the sports we naturally excel at could be less down to personal choice when selecting a discipline, and more about matching up to the height patterns that are most dominant in a selected sport.

Average Athlete Heights Across the World’s Biggest Sports

Basketball: 6’7” (2.01m)

American Football & Rugby: 6’2” (1.88m)

Tennis: 6’1” (1.85m)

Football: 5’11.5” (1.82m)

Golf: 5’11.5” (1.82m)

Cricket: 5’11” (1.81m)

MMA: 5’10.5” (1.79m)

Racing (F1): 5’10 ” (1.78m)

(1.78m) Gymnastics: 5’3” (1.60m)

Horse racing: 5’2” (1.57m)

The Science Behind Height Advantages in Sports Performance

Basketball: Unsurprisingly, basketball players stand comfortably as the tallest athletes across major sports, hitting an average of 6’7” (2.01m). Of course, height plays a central role in both offensive and defensive performance. Taller people enjoy the advantage of reach, blocking ability, and shooting over opponents, with elite leagues consistently favouring taller frames. You may want to be the next Michael Jordan, but he is 6’6” (1.98m)

American Football & Rugby: These players rank second, with a typical height of 6’ 2” (1.88m). No doubt, height is especially valuable in both offensive and defensive positioning, but players must blend their size and strength with endurance too.

Tennis: Did you know that most tennis players are above average height? Typically, they stand at around 6’1” (1.85m). It terms of gameplay; towering tennis players makes total sense because height is often linked to greater serve power and extended reach across the court. One of the greatest players of all time, Novak Djokovic is 6’2” (1.88m).

Soccer: Players in this sport stand close to the global height average of 5’11.5” (1.82m), with a wide range of body types depending on team position. Goalkeepers and central defenders tend to stand above the average, while midfielders and forwards vary depending on style and role.

Golf: The average golfer has a height of 5’11.5” (1.82m), and while height can have some influence on swing mechanics and leverage, it does not determine success at the elite level in the way it might in other disciplines, particularly when compared against sports that involve contact.

Cricket: With an average height of 5’11” (1.81m), there’s a clear split depending on role and playing style. Fast bowlers are often taller, using extra height to generate bounce, angle, and leverage off the pitch, while batters and spin bowlers can be more compact, relying more on timing, control and agility.

MMA: Mixed martial artists tend to be slightly below average height across elite sports at 5’10.5” (1.79m). Being tall is less of a requirement in combat sports, because weight classes often become the true difference maker.

Racing: Formula 1 drivers were found to be just below the average across major sports, coming in at 5’10” (1.78m). Lewis Hamilton is shorter still at 5’7” (1.74m) but in racing, being slightly shorter can be an advantage due to cramped car designs and worries about weight.

Gymnastics: Here, athletes are at the shorter end of the elite sporting spectrum, with the average gymnast standing at around 5’3” (1.60 m). A more compact frame supports faster rotation, tighter control, and greater stability across apparatus such as the floor, bars and beam.

Horse racing: Jockeys average around 5’2” (1.57 m) in height and have traditionally been among the shortest competitors in professional sports, due to strict weight requirements that directly influence race eligibility and performance.

So, there you have it, if you want to succeed in basketball, rugby, or American football, you may need a serious leg up, but no matter your height, there’s still a sport for you.