5 Essential Pieces of Gear for Cold-Weather Training
Bulk up this fall with industrial-grade training apparel.
by Steve Mazzucchi
The cold may be an inconvenience, but it's no excuse not to get a workout in. If you layer up right, you can get the most out of your workouts all winter long. Here are some of our favorite products to keep you toasty while you get your sweat on this season.
LuLuLemon Pack It Down Jacket
Boasting water-repellent fabric and lightweight goose-down insulation, this puffy coat’s perfect for arctic-level workouts—or simply getting to the gym on frigid days. And true to its name, it packs into its own pocket for easy stashing.
This badass beanie looks great in eight colors while warming your dome with a ribbed acrylic knit fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. The fact that you can use it to impersonate a longshoreman is just a bonus, really.
Having mastered undergarments, Mack Weldon has expanded to other apparel, including these shorts, which feature soft French terry fabric, a handy stealth zipper pocket, and 5% stretch for making those deep squats count.
This classically styled sweatshirt has all the staples—drawstring hood, heather-gray hue, spacious kangaroo pouch—plus a fitness-friendly touch: wider chest and biceps dimensions to accommodate the benefits of CrossFit workouts or any other potent muscle-building regimen.
These high-tech socks offer more than meets the eye, including quick-dry fabric, seamless toes, and strategically placed blister protection. And as anyone who’s owned a pair of Wigwams knows, they’re as reliable as the snow in Buffalo.