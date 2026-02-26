IFBB Pro, endurance athlete, and bodybuilding coach, Petar Klančir has taken to Instagram to demonstrate a great bent-over fly variation for making solid shoulder gains. In a recent video posted for his 1-million-plus IG followers, the Croation grabbed the bar and explained the virtues of the landmine reverse bent-over fly and even shared his take on how to perform the move, and why it works so well for him.

If you are looking for a surge of growth in your rear delts but want to shake things up a little, this landmine bent-over reverse fly variation could be the answer. Because the base of the bar is anchored to the floor, the motion will be guided, placing the action somewhere between the instability of a free weight but not as fixed as the cables.

How to Perform the Landmine Reverse Fly (Step-by-Step)

Stand with legs either side of the bar, toes level with the end of the bar Grip the bar with one hand, palm facing inwards Make sure the knees are slightly bent Keep your back straight, brace your core Rotate the bar outwards and upwards, from the center to just below the shoulder Return inwards and downwards, back to the center. Complete the set, then move to the other arm

Why This Exercise Builds Bigger Rear Delts

“The angled path keeps your elbows out, not pulling them back,” explained the Croation colossus. “The load stays lighter but more direct, so your back can’t take over.”

Much like the dumbbell bent over reverse fly, this landmine variation is an isolation exercise working your shoulder joint. This primarily requires force from the rear deltoid muscle of the shoulder, but you’ll also build your back on a secondary basis as the rhomboids and infraspinatus are recruited too. Expect your traps and triceps to come into play as well.

Tip: Notice how Petar Klančir resists the urge to “ego lift,” and uses a moderate weight that allows him to smoothly control the bar. This approach means that the IFBB Pro can complete the full, curved range of motion rather than jerking the bar up and letting it fall rapidly. The bodybuilder further advises that you focus on constant tension to keep the rear delt activated.

To get started, choose a weight that you can comfortably perform 8 to 12 mindful reps with, on each arm, and be careful not to increase the load too much as you progress, as this will risk injury but also take the focus off the rear delts, providing diminishing returns.

