The new year always brings a renewed sense of momentum in health and wellness. That energy can be found in smarter and more sustainable ways. As longevity takes center stage, readers are rethinking how they train, recover and fuel their bodies for the long haul. From elevated at-home fitness solutions and performance-driven apparel to innovative tools that make every day movement more effective, this moment is all about building habits that feel like normalcy.

1. ALLSWIFIT Active5K Running Sneakers

Most training shoe brands talk a big game. ALLSWIFIT actually backs it up—without the inflated price tag. Built for runners and gym regulars who put in real work, ALLSWIFIT’s Active5K delivers the same kind of cushioning and stability you expect from premium trainers, but minus the hit to your wallet.

The standout is the Supercritical SupFoam midsole paired with Propelix™ technology. It’s the tech you’d normally pay more than $150 for, but is packed it into this $79 sneaker, delivering feather-light, high-rebound cushioning that absorbs impact and fires energy back with every step. Whether you’re logging road miles, knocking out treadmill intervals, or adding cardio to a heavy lifting split, the ride stays light, smooth, and controlled. The rocker-style geometry helps keep transitions efficient, especially during longer sessions when form starts to break down.

For athletes who train hard but spend smart, the ALLSWIFIT Active5K is proof that high-performance footwear doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag—it just has to work.

2. OMORPHO G-Vest Icon

The G-Vest is an ideal performance tool for athletes focused on efficient, at-home training and smarter ways to increase intensity. This vest offers added resistance, seamlessly elevating calorie burn, strength output, and overall conditioning without the need for bulky equipment. It turns everyday movement into more demanding work, whether worn during treadmill runs or bodyweight circuits in the living room.

Its comfort-driven design is equally impressive. Featuring an adjustable, secure fit that remains steady through high-intensity efforts, the G-Vest also incorporates a ventilated construction to manage heat as training demands rise. Ultimately, this makes it a practical addition for athletes aiming to train harder, longer, and more efficiently by enhancing workouts without distracting from them.

3. MOMENTOUS Creatine Chews

Momentous Creatine Chews redefined how athletes and wellness-minded consumers use one of the most researched supplements on the planet. Forget the messy powdered countertops and countless shaker bottles, Momentous delivers pure, clinically backed creatine in chewable, grand-and-go packaging.

Every Chew contains 1 gram of Creapure® creatine monohydrate, which just so happens to be the gold standard trusted by elite athletes and supported by decades of research for improving strength, power output, recovery and even cognitive performance.

In a crowded category, Momentous stands apart by turning a proven staple into a modern, lifestyle-friendly solution. Proving that smart supplementation can be effortlessly convenient.

4. POLAR DIVE USA V5 Water Chiller

Cold-water immersion has officially moved from elite locker rooms into everyday recovery routines. Ice baths are now recognized as a powerful tool for longevity, helping reduce inflammation, support circulation, improve recovery between workouts, and even enhance mental resilience. The Polar Dive USA Water Chiller makes this once-cumbersome practice easy to maintain at home, eliminating the need for constant ice runs while delivering consistent, performance-ready temperatures.

Compact and roughly 40 pounds, this chiller works seamlessly indoors or outdoors. A quiet, energy-efficient 1/3-HP motor keeps water cold and ready without unnecessary power drain.

5. RHO Nutrition Liposomal NAD+

As the conversation around longevity continues to evolve, few compounds have gained as much attention as NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide). Found naturally in every cell of the body, NAD+ plays a critical role in cellular energy production, metabolic health, and DNA repair. It’s essential for fueling mitochondria, the “power plants” of our cells, which means it directly impacts how we generate energy, recover from training, and adapt as we age. The challenge? NAD+ levels naturally decline over time, making it harder for the body to maintain peak cellular performance.

Rho Nutrition’s Liposomal NAD+ earns its place in this Editor’s Choice roundup by addressing that decline with a modern, absorption-focused approach. Unlike traditional capsules, this formula uses a liposomal delivery system—fat-based microcarriers designed to help protect NAD+ through digestion and improve bioavailability. The result is a supplement that’s easier for the body to absorb and utilize, making it especially relevant for readers prioritizing sustained energy, recovery, and long-term vitality.

6. ‘LEVEL UP: TURNING YOUR OBSTACLES INTO SUPERPOWERS,’ by Alvaro Núñez Alfaro

This isn’t your normal cookie-cutter motivational book—it’s a call to action for anyone seeing to maximize their given potential. Núñez, a world traveler, helicopter pilot, Ironman athlete, and social media influencer, shares the mindset and practices that have allowed him to transform challenges into stepping stones for success. As he writes: “What if you could turn obstacles into superpowers? What if you committed to becoming the hero of your own journey?”

The book resonates particularly well in today’s fitness landscape, where performance, longevity, and mental resilience are as important as lifting heavier or running faster. Núñez blends personal anecdotes with actionable advice on goal-setting, discipline, and optimizing one’s environment. For an inside look at the inspiration behind Level Up, check out Núñez’s conversation on the Habits & Hustle podcast. He dives into grit, discipline, and resilience, showing how these principles translate to both fitness and life beyond the gym.

In a year where self-improvement and holistic health are front of mind, Level Up earns its place as a Muscle & Fitness Editor’s Choice. It’s a guide for turning setbacks into strengths and setting the stage for success, both in and out of the gym.

7. MERACH CV30 Pro Curved Whole Body Vibration Plate

Even on your busiest days, the Merach CV30 Pro Curved Whole Body Vibration Plate makes movement doable. Designed for real life, this sleek, at-home platform helps you activate muscles, improve circulation, and support recovery in as little as 10 minutes a day, no gym membership required.

Beyond strength and recovery, vibration plates are increasingly recognized for their role in supporting digestion and gut health. The gentle oscillations help stimulate core and abdominal muscles, promote circulation and encourage movement in the digestive system.

8. Oura Ring Accessories

There’s no reason to compromise aesthetics and wellness. Logan Hollowell, whose namesake jewelry brand blends the best of both worlds. The Aura Collection is the elevated look every fashion-forward fitness lover deserves.

9. CRISP POWER Cinnamon Crunch Protein Pretzels

Delivered at a whopping 26 grams of protein for only 5 grams of net carbs, Crisp Power has redefined snacking. The sweet nostalgic taste of Cinnamon Crunch doesn’t feel like “protein food.” It’s a snacking hack.

What really makes Crisp Power stand out is how normal it feels. Toss a bag in your gym bag, desk drawer, lunch box and act like a regular human – no prep, no mess and definitely no weird protein aftertaste. They’re baked, plant-based and high in fiber. They’re every crunchy moms dream.

10. CADENCE X RAW Core Hydration Drink (Watermelon Mojito flavor)

Never cut corners on your hydration again. Designed for training and travel days, and everything in between, this collaboration delivers blends of essential electrolytes that support hydration, endurance and recovery.

The versatility, simplicity and flavor of this drink makes it really stand out. It mixes easily, feels light on the gut and fits seamlessly into a daily routine.

In a crowded hydration category, this collaboration delivers a functional, great tasting solution. Proving hydration doesn’t have to be completed to be effective.

