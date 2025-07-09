Gone are the days when biohacking was just about butter coffee and wearable data. It has now grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, and people are paying attention. Over 4,000 curious minds showed up at the Biohacking Conference in Austin this year to learn, connect, and play.

“When I created biohacking, I wanted to put the power back in people’s hands,” Dave Asprey, best-selling author and known as the “father of biohacking,” claims, as he sees biohacking expanding into the homes of millions and even influencing public policy.

While some themes are returning, (blue light blockers, compression therapy, and IVs) many tools are showing up for the first time. So we asked: Are they here to stay or destined for the dustbin of biohacks?

10 Biohacking and Longevity Trends for 2026

These following biohacking trends are more personalized, cutting-edge, rooted in science, and designed not only to extend healthspan, but to upgrade how you feel and function right now.

1. Sublingual Peptides, Not Just Injections

If you’ve been looking at peptides from a distance because subcutaneous injections aren’t your thing, buccal delivery may be what you’ve been waiting for. These are dissolvable sublingual strips (under the tongue) that dissolve in 20-25 seconds.

“While injections will remain the most effective route, this may be the second best.” Jay Campbell, co-founder of BioLongevity Labs explains. “Since 80% of the public will not inject themselves, this will be a game changer and is crossing the boundary for the barrier of entry.”

Popular peptides like BPC-157 for recovery, CJC-1295 for muscle building, and GHK-cu for increased collagen are now being formulated for faster absorption and better compliance, especially for those who want results without a needle. And, yes, we asked—GLP-1s will soon be on their way too.

2. Infrared Power in Your Pillow

When you think of infrared, you probably picture a sauna, right? But infrared may be entering your closet and bedroom.

Whether it’s sleepwear, leggings, or pillows, science shows this new technology, called Celliant, that embeds infrared-emitting materials directly into textiles may improve blood circulation, reduce inflammation, and support overall health.

“Optimal circulation is the foundation of our health,” says Seth Casden, CEO of Hologenix, the maker of Celliant, adding: “I think there’ll be a shift where people are looking for ways to measurably improve their performance by integrating something that they’re already using every day.”

Going beyond fashion, infrared technology will supercharge any fabric with function and multiple physiological benefits to the user. And, over 60 brands, including Under Armour, already have (think: UA Rush collection) worked it into their products.

3. Exosomes Take on Stem Cell Treatments

Stem cells need no introduction, but did you know there’s a regenerative tool that works just as well and costs a third as much? Exosomes are microscopic messenger vesicles that act like cellular text messages and may be the next evolution in regenerative medicine.

From joint pain, age-related degeneration and athletic recovery to skin rejuvenation and brain health, exosomes are already being used in a few forward-thinking clinics.

“They’re probably the most potent cell activators for good behavior in a cell that you could get,” says Dr. Jeffrey Gross, spinal neurosurgeon and founder of ReCELLebrate.

He explains that exosomes tell your cells how to behave, whether it’s to repair damaged tissue, reduce inflammation, boost immunity, or trigger regeneration. Stem cells work in large part because they’re filled with trillions of exosomes. These are the real directors behind the scenes. Plus, they cross the blood-brain barrier, while stem cells can’t.

Sourcing from carefully curated and thoroughly tested fresh frozen amniotic fluid, Dr. Gross and his team administer exosomes via IV, injections, or topical solutions.

4. Vagus Nerve Stimulation Gets Personal

Most of us are not good at lowering stress. According to a recent Gallup poll, 49% of Americans report being frequently stressed. Hence, biohacking companies are rolling out devices that fill that gap by targeting the vagus nerve. This is one of the 12 cranial nerves responsible for dialing down our fight-or-flight response and activating the body’s rest-and-digest mode.

While studies have shown that we can actively boost vagal tone through breathwork, gargling, humming, cold plunges, or massage, we do love a gadget that does it for us. From ear-clip stimulators to wearable neck devices, these tools activate the vagus nerve by delivering electrical impulses. Whether used alongside meditation or post-training protocols, optimal vagal tone has been shown to support parasympathetic drive and improve HRV, emotional resilience, digestion, and sleep.

5. AI Becomes Your Health Co-Pilot

Can you use AI to create a diet and fitness plan for yourself? Yes! Should you take it with a grain of salt and fact check? Also, yes! Since large language models and AI chatbots like ChatGPT became our personal assistants, no question we have could go unanswered. But does it know it all? Artificial intelligence is now helping users build personalized nutrition, workout, and supplement plans in seconds.

However, knowing how to talk to your AI assistant, what inputs to give, how to prompt for your biology, is quickly becoming a new biohacker skill set.

“Majority of the PubMed studies cannot be reproduced,” Asprey points out, which according to a survey published in Nature, is more than 70%. “That means, AI is trained on bad data, as most of the advice out there is not that good.”

Here’s what Asprey recommends you to do: Tell your AI tool that you don’t want consensus opinions, you want things that are truthful, validated via biological pathways and give you sources. Then tell it to analyze those, so you don’t have to read the whole thing.

“You could do research that could’ve taken months in a few hours, and you can have a dialed-in protocol because you know the queries are structured in a way to filter out the garbage,” Asprey advises.

6. Early Detection is On the Rise

We’re seeing a major shift toward proactive screening as a core part of biohacking. From full-body MRIs and AI-assisted blood work to functional tests that assess inflammation, organ health, and metabolic risk, early detection is becoming more affordable and accessible each year.

7. More Research in Women’s Health

After years of being sidelined in the biohacking conversation, women’s health is getting its due. From hormone tracking and perimenopause support to cycle-syncing protocols and female-specific longevity stacks, brands and clinics are now actively developing for the unique needs of a woman.

Biohacker and co-owner of a longevity clinic, Kayla Barnes, explained that amid plenty of mis- or disinformation in women’s health, she’s excited about the rise of research in women, especially around extending ovarian health and pushing back menopause. “A lot of the female hormones are protective,” she explains, noting that “figuring out how we can optimize fertility and ovarian health and how we get women more healthy years will be key.” She highlighted an early stage study looking at how rapamycin is being explored for its potential role in slowing ovarian aging.

8. Saunas Stay Hot, Cold Plunges Cool Off

With science continuing to prove the health and longevity benefits of saunas, this ancient-old modality is showing no signs of slowing down. Instead they are becoming more modern and affordable. From lux multi-person in-home units to compact zip-up infrared models and ones combined with red light therapy or ozone, saunas are becoming a lifetime investment.

Cold plunges on the other hand are cooling off. Many experts now advocate for more personalized protocols, especially for women, athletes, and those under high stress loads.

9. Red Light Therapy For Everyone (even pets)

Red light therapy has officially become a staple for every home. What started with panels in pro-athlete recovery rooms and longevity clinics is now showing up in dentist offices, skincare spas, gyms, and even the homes of pet owners. They become more portable, versatile and targeted and continue to expand their use cases across age groups and species. However, doing your research on what brands are legit is still a must.

10. From Solo Hacking to Health Communities

Biohacking used to be seen as a lonely journey of self-health optimization. But now, many routines are happening in communities. According to a recent Eventbrite report there’s been a 146% surge in health and fitness event attendance, with running events up 130% year-over-year.

Recovery clubs, sauna and cold plunge socials, accountability-based fasting groups, and even luxury longevity retreats are on the rise. And while we’re surrounded by health data and high-tech solutions, more experts are agreeing on one simple truth: The biggest biohack for longevity might just be community.