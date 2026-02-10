From elite athletes to those who are simply facing old age, osteoarthritis affects around 20% of adults in the United States, so a new approach to irradicating the disease has excited both the sporting community, and those looking to lean into their longevity. The breakthrough has been confirmed by recent research, suggesting that blocking a particular protein is the answer to a more flexible future.

In a new study, undertaken by scientists at Stanford Medicine, the team found that blocking a protein known as 15-PGDH, a so-called “gerozyme” that increases in volume with age, could be a game changer for our joints and cartilage. Previous experiments had shown that rising levels of 15-PGDH slow or halt the regeneration of damaged muscles, nerves, organs, and blood cells in mice. Now, the experts wanted to know if this same approach could help in the case of arthritis.

“Millions of people suffer from joint pain and swelling as they age,” says Nidhi Bhutani, who was a senior author of the new paper. “It is a huge unmet medical need. Until now, there has been no drug that directly treats the cause of cartilage loss. But this gerozyme inhibitor causes a dramatic regeneration of cartilage beyond that reported in response to any other drug or intervention.”

What This Means for Athletes and Active Men

Working with older animals, the scientists injected a 15-PGDH inhibitor into the abdomen and also directly into the joint. They found that in both cases, the treatment led to a regeneration in the cartilage of problem areas such as the knee. “Cartilage regeneration to such an extent in aged mice took us by surprise,” says Bhutani. “The effect was remarkable.”

Could This Therapy Prevent Arthritis After ACL Injuries?

It’s not just those that are heading into old age that can benefit from this treatment potentially being made available to humans in the future. For those athletes that suffer ACL tears, around 50% then go on to develop osteoarthritis within 15 years. But with the gerozyme inhibitor, researchers found the chances of developing arthritis following an ACL tear were substantially reduced. The findings indicate that an overall shift in gene expression after treatment, to a more youthful cartilage composition, is possible without the involvement of stem or progenitor cells.

The Future of Osteoarthritis Treatment

“The mechanism is quite striking and really shifted our perspective about how tissue regeneration can occur,” says Bhutani. “It’s clear that a large pool of already existing cells in cartilage are changing their gene expression patterns. And by targeting these cells for regeneration, we may have an opportunity to have a bigger overall impact clinically.”

When Could Cartilage Regeneration Be Available for Humans?

So, when could we see such a treatment become available? “Phase 1 clinical trials of a 15-PGDH inhibitor for muscle weakness have shown that it is safe and active in healthy volunteers,” explains Bhutani. “Our hope is that a similar trial will be launched soon to test its effect in cartilage regeneration (in humans). We are very excited about this potential breakthrough. Imagine regrowing existing cartilage and avoiding joint replacement.”