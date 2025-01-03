Strength can be measured in different ways. We all know about the physical strength that can be measured by what you can pick up and put down. Then there’s the mental strength that comes with being able to carry on and succeed when faced with serious situations.

United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Joshua Alvord is very familiar with both forms of strength and has plenty to rely on. His physical strength is thanks in part to competing in powerlifting. He has squatted 500 pounds, benched over 315, and deadlifted nearly 600 pounds in competition. He has also been onstage as a bodybuilder in the Men’s Physique category. Even though he’s competed twice thus far, his love for powerlifting clearly goes beyond the plates and barbells he lifts.

Joshua Alvord said, “Other than learning how to lift the most optimal way possible, the sport allowed me to find a new passion to be strong and encourage other people to be strong as well with even just the three lifts of squat, bench, and deadlift.”

That physical strength also serves as an asset to his career in the Air Force as a member of the prestigious Honor Guard. Alvord serves as a body bearer, meaning he helps carry the bodies of those that made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Yes, being strong matters for obvious reasons, but the mental strength it takes to perform this duty responsibly may be Alvord’s greatest asset. As difficult of a duty as it is, he is proud to have been deemed qualified to carry it out.

Alvord grew up in Palmdale, California, and he’s the latest member of his family to serve in the military. Both of his parents are retired from the Air Force, but he cited that his reason for joining was that service provided the stability he needed after high school.

“My mom planted the seed by suggesting I just talk to a recruiter,” he recalled. “Two and a half weeks after talking to a recruiter, I was on my way to San Antonio for basic training.”

Alvord’s parents likely felt that he would be a natural fit for the Air Force because he grew up around it. Nonetheless, he is focused on forging his own path instead of riding on the accomplishments of his folks.

“I wasn’t boastful about who my parents were. I wanted to make a name for myself.”

His connection to fitness also goes back to his upbringing. His dad was a bodybuilding fan, which meant young Joshua was exposed to legends such as Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, and others from the 1990’s and 2000’s. He was also inspired by the stars of Pumping Iron, which he saw several times. His love for bodybuilding carried on as the sport evolved, especially when the Classic Physique division was introduced.

“I’m a huge fan of Breon Ansley and Terrence Ruffin,” Joshua Alvord said. He also likes two-time 212 Olympia winner Keone Pearson. He was also proud of Samson Dauda, who won his first Sandow Trophy at the 60th Olympia in Las Vegas in October.

“I met him earlier this year before he claimed the title, and I met him in 2022. He’s a pretty big inspiration when it comes to bodybuilding and fitness.”

He also has his eye on powerlifting superstars such as Russel Orhii, Jamal Browner, and others. Seeing them excel keeps him fired up to push himself to his own levels of greatness.

“I just try to remember my why and my end goals,” he explained. “It definitely helps me mentally and physically prepare to go through those inevitable trials and tribulations.”

Being fit and strong is also a requirement for his job with the Honor Guard. It is a privilege that he does not take for granted. The responsibility that comes with his role as a body bearer is a heavy one. However, he called it “the best decision” of his career to fulfill it.

“Honoring the airmen who have come before me is a solemn but gratifying task that I take pride in doing every day,” said Alvord. “I prepare for the job with constant preparation in training to perfect every movement that we perform.”

Honoring the heroes that fell for freedom has been a way that Alvord has been able to honor his parents service while forging his own legacy. It has also given him the incentive to remain committed to his physical and mental wellness. He has no intentions of backing off his personal pursuit of both forms of strength. As a matter of fact, he wants to pay it forward and be a positive force in helping others take charge of their physical health. That could be through inspiring others with his experience, sharing his knowledge through symposiums, or simply by learning more in order to share more, which he is doing as of early 2025.

“I want to continue to promote better health for every airman I can and spread the knowledge that I have learned through years on weightlifting and schooling that I am currently in now for exercise science.”

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.