Experts at makeup are known as artists for good reason. It takes an incredible amount of skill to master it well enough to make it a business. While being a fitness or physique athlete requires a different form and level of commitment, those that grace a stage also see what they do as art because of how they develop their bodies and present it to the world.

Bruna Dallo is impacting ambitious women in search of a path to a real career.

“I love the transformation.”

Dallo was born in Brazil but currently calls the U.S. her home. Her journey to helping others look better can be traced back to her mother, who operated a beauty salon in her home country. Once Dallo had a chance to start pursuing her own career, it was clear what she wanted to do when she grew up.

Dallo recalled, “I started studying on it because I knew that I wanted to become a professional makeup artist.”

The skill may be art, but Dallo clearly has a gift for teaching. That’s why she passes what she has learned on to others by hosting makeup courses. Aspiring make-up artists come in and learn how to develop their own talents as Dallo has. Once they have proven capable, Dallo presents them with a certificate to confirm they are now professionals themselves and can go on to apply the craft in a way that benefits others.

“It makes me so proud because when I see them go on to start their own businesses, I’m so grateful. I know this is what God had planned for me to do.”

Falling In Love With Training

Dallo’s faith has led her to commit to her physical self as well. She started focusing on training and fitness after going to a gym with a friend. The connection to strength training was immediate because it not only helped improve the way she looked but her confidence as well. That confidence transferred to other aspects of her life. She feels it has helped her become a better teacher and leader.

“I can see the changes in my abs and the shape of my arms. Fitness can be great for you because it can also help maximize your beauty as well. Everything just goes better together with fitness.”

As a mother and entrepreneur, Dallo’s priorities are her family and business, but she doesn’t let either be an excuse for not pushing herself and getting better. That’s why she gets up early to train. By placing herself first in the day, Dallo feels she can be better for everyone else that she values.

“I make time by getting up at 5:00 A.M.,” she explained. “I have to do it because it is that important to me.”

Dallo’s personal commitment has led to professional opportunities in that space as well. She has worked with companies as a sponsored athlete and uses the same approach to that side of her career as she does her makeup courses. She goes all in because it’s easy for her when you break down what both industries have in common.

“They both promote beauty and how you look as well as improving confidence. I feel having both can make everything better.”

She doesn’t keep fitness to herself, either. Dallo passes on the benefits of working out and wellness to her makeup clients and students too. As a teacher and someone of influence, her focus isn’t only on developing a skill; it’s about empowering them to be more confident in themselves, care for themselves, and trying to get better for those they love as well. Dallo serves as a leader and example for the people that sit under her learning tree.

“It’s all about the beauty. Inside and out. You should take care of your body the same way you do your face and hair.”

Sights Set On the Stage

Dallo is doing more than training for personal reasons. She plans to take her commitment to the next level by stepping onstage. She was first introduced to the sport of bodybuilding in 2018 when she worked on makeup for competitors in a show.

“That is a key detail for competitors because if they feel confident in how they look, they will show that onstage.”

Putting the passion of improving her body together with her mastery of makeup makes this the obvious next step for her. She feels confident that she can present the best version of herself to the judges and fans that will be watching

“I have put so much into it for the last two years, and I feel like I can do it.”

Dallo already helps her students look and feel better about themselves directly, but she is using her platforms to spread that message to people she can’t connect with in person. One common theme that she plans to share in the future is that taking care of your health and wellness is not only going to help you improve physically, but it will also help you be better for those you care about. That makes it a responsibility that should be a priority for everyone.

To learn more about Dallo’s make-up career certification and coaching you can follow her and learn more about her courses on Instagram: @brunadallo.