In an era where many bands are taking a ‘one shoe fits all’ approach to work, training, and leisure, Reebok are running in an opposite direction with the new FloatZig Tread and Double sneakers. To find out more, M&F sat down for a short break with Chris Stone, who is the company’s Director of Product — Running, to discuss the two new offerings, and how they will help hit different PRs, depending on your preferred type of running.

We’re all busy, and the opportunity to wear a shoe that will serve us all day long seems like a convenient step, but when it comes to running, not all journeys require the same technicalities. “In our conversations with athletes, running arose as an area that demanded innovation,” Stone told M&F. Of course, one of the brand’s biggest innovations of late is the FloatZig Tread. “There’s been a rise in people attending treadmill-based classes, and using treadmills as intervals for Hyrox style training,” explained Stone of a need fulfilled.

What Reebok found was that sneakers designed for outdoor work didn’t always marry up to the specifics of machine-based running. “We found that many were having difficulty finding a running shoe built for their needs when doing a higher share on treadmills,” said Stone. “There’s no shortage of running shoes out there, but treadmill users often need something purpose built, with their requirements in mind.”

Reebok’s FloatZig Tread targets the technicalities of the treadmill

“When we looked at the changes in running footwear over the recent past, shoes that provide comfort on the road don’t necessarily translate to performance on the treadmill or for cross training,” explained Stone. “Where people prefer something more minimal, stable and responsive.” Okay, but what is it about the treadmill that makes it technically different from outdoor running? “As well as preferring a different feel, we learned that the same person typically runs slightly differently on a treadmill, with a faster cadence but shorter stride,” noted Stone. “You’re also landing on something which is moving, versus static, and this will accentuate lateral instability. How many times have you been in the gym and seen a running gait look like it’s an injury waiting to happen?”

Reebok’s director of running products told M&F that the FloatZig Tread accomplishes a difficult task. “With this shoe, we had to make stabilizing componentry within the shoe a priority for people who need it, but also unnoticeable for people who don’t,” shared Stone. “While the shoe is usable indoor and out, the shape, stability, durability and breathability of the FloatZig Tread is built to maximize the comfort and performance for Treadmill running.”

For those who still love to step it up outside, Reebok haven’t stopped working on this area. “We kick off every project thinking about how we can make runners feel their most confident for the type of activity they are about to do,” confirmed Stone. “And that means comfort for people who are upping their mileage, or on their feet for long periods.”

Reebok’s FloatZig Double is built for the long haul

“Plush cushioning underfoot brings that feeling of comfort with the FloatZig Double,” says Stone of developing a shoe that will stay the course on long runs. “The shoe brings a feeling of maximum cushioning but does so in a way that is stable and supportive. We have more of our soft SuperFloat+ foam underfoot than ever before, but we use a dual density EVA drop-in to the midsole of the shoe, which acts as a guide rail to make this a stable ride as

well as being soft. This construction will prevent any runners from feeling off balance or laterally unsteady, despite the huge slab of soft cushioned foam underfoot. The result will be something that’s soft but supportive. There’s also a rocker within the midsole that provides a feeling of gentle forward propulsion. The motion that this initiates, is especially appreciated by runners looking for a ‘long run’ shoe,”

Stone is keen to point out that while Reebok is always looking to improve the performance of its footwear, the brands’ shoes are designed for everyone. To test both new models, elite athletes and ordinary people were put through their paces. “Advances in foam technologies mean that a shoe that is low to the ground feels far more cushioned than a low-profile shoe did in the past, so the FloatZig Tread has a SuperFloat core which cushions your landing without losing responsiveness”, said Stone. “We also tweaked the shape of the upper to make it more adept to bodyweight exercises and functional training than a conventional road shoe. Our Hyrox testers found this particularly useful. The FloatZig Double is a shoe that brings first thoughts of cushioning and comfort, using SuperFloat foam. It has been a winner with testers who want that maximalist plush feeling underfoot while making longer runs like the Berlin Marathon, an event we used for testing.”

Reebok’s FloatZig shoes are built to last the distance

“During interviews with coaches, we were alarmed at the volume of shoes they get through,” shared Stone. “This is due to inferior durability and the outsole rubber of the shoes wearing out. We know other brands are cutting corners, whether it’s to save money or shoe weight, to give better stats at launches. That is something we won’t do at Reebok. We’ve actually gone the other way and reinforced the outsole on the FloatZig Tread, because of that high abrasion landing on a moving belt for treadmill runners.

“We’re very aware of the lifespan of different foams across the industry, and how upper materials can rip. We know the Reebok athlete is wearing our shoes for demanding use cases, and our products are tested thoroughly for quality and longevity. Throughout our price point spectrum, we’re challenging ourselves to give our fans the best value for money in terms of experience and durability.”

The new FloatZig Tread ($110) and the FloatZig Double ($140) will be available to buy from Reebok.com from January 21, 2026.