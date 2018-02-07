Blair Redford's Gym Essentials

Blair Redford stars as Thunderbird in The Gifted, the new Fox series that takes place in the greater Marvel universe, but in a world without X-Men.

Thunderbird—a super-strong, military-hardened Apache with dense, bullet-resistant muscle and heightened senses that make him an expert tracker—and his team discover two teenage mutants on the run and help them fight for survival in a society in which the government is rounding up mutants and putting them into detention centers.

To play Thunderbird, who's got an affinity for sleeveless shirts à la Wolverine, Redford had to get real-life jacked—a feat he tackled with good old fashioned hard work, and by taking fitness inspiration from none other than Hugh Jackman.

Here are the gym essentials that helped him hit his goals: