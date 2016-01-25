Press Release

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year, national partnership designed to further enhance youth development at local Clubs across the country. The new partnership focuses on bullying prevention efforts around Be a STAR, WWE’s anti-bullying initiative, and its mission to encourage young people to treat each other with respect through education and grassroots initiatives.

WWE Superstars and Divas, many of whom are Boys & Girls Club alumni, will participate in anti-bullying rallies at local Clubs across the U.S. where they will interact with local youth, share their personal experiences, and distribute Be a STAR resources and materials. Since 2011, WWE has held more than 100 anti-bullying rallies and Be a STAR’s resources and programs have reached more than 300,000 children globally.

To support Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission, WWE will utilize its global platforms including WWE Network and TV broadcasts, live events, digital, social media and TV production, to generate awareness and raise funds for the organization. Additionally, WWE will make a financial contribution to support BGCA and the 4,500 Clubs across the U.S.

“We are pleased to partner with Vince McMahon, a Boys & Girls Club alum, and the WWE organization to educate Club youth around bullying prevention,” said Jim Clark,BGCA president & CEO. “Each day, Club professionals work to create a safe environment that empowers the nearly 4 million kids and teens that attend our Clubs. Thanks to partners like WWE, we can elevate important issues like bullying and equip our youth with the skills they need to navigate successfully to a great future.”

“WWE is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and support their efforts to build future leaders,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “As a proud Boys & Girls Club Alumnus, I know the difference this organization makes in the lives of our youth.”

WWE is committed to leveraging the power of its brand and platforms to help address important social issues worldwide including diversity and inclusion, education, military support and providing hope to those in need. Through partnerships with Special Olympics, Ad Council, Connor’s Cure, GLAAD, First Book, Susan G. Komen, Make-A-Wish, Hire Heroes USA and USO Metro, WWE supports programs and initiatives that positively impact children and families around the world.