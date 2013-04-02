Watch as Lionel philosophizes on how to work out smart thus get big with no injuries. In 2012, Lionel did not place well enough at the Olympia thus he has to re-qualify for the 2013 Mr Olympia.

Now that his head's back in the game, look for Beyeke to take some names in the 2013 Bodybuilding Season. Check out this Leg Training Video.

IFBB Wings of Strength Chicago Pro 2013

