Healthy Recipes
Almond-crusted Fish Cakes
Lighten up the traditional crab cake with this low-carb, high-protein recipe.
Typically when you order crab cakes at a restaurant they're loaded with fat and carbs, thanks to an abundance of mayo and filler (i.e. bread or bread crumbs).
Almond-crusted Fish Cakes Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 13
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 13
You'll need
- 6 tbsp olive oil
- 1⁄2 cup finely diced red onion
- 1⁄2 lb wild Pacific cod
- 1⁄2 lb wild Pacific salmon
- 2 tbsp chopped chives
- 2 tbsp chopped capers
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1⁄4 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp pepper
- For crust:
- 2 cups almond meal
- 2 organic eggs, beaten
- Salt and pepper
But when you whip up your own, you can control the ingredients. Here, a mixture of Pacific cod and salmon are the stars of the show. Try the recipe out for yourself.
Directions
1. Preheat a nonstick skillet on medium heat for 1 minute.
2. Add 2 tbsp oil and sauté onion for 3 to 4 minutes until soft. Set aside and let cool.
3. Cut the fish into large bite-size chunks. Place in a food processor and pulse until coarse, not pureed, about 30 seconds.
4. Add fish and onions to a large mixing bowl, then add chives, capers, mustard, lemon zest, salt, and pepper and mix thoroughly. Shape mixture into 4 balls.
5. To crumb fish cakes: Set up the almond meal and eggs in separate containers and add a pinch of salt and pepper to the almond meal.
6. Dip fish cakes into eggs to coat, letting any excess egg drain, then roll in almond meal to coat. Flatten fish cakes into 1⁄2-inch-thick patties.
7. To cook: Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat 4 tbsp oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear each cake, 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until golden.
8. Place cakes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 7 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 150°F. Let cool slightly before serving.