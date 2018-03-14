Almond-crusted Fish Cakes

Directions

1. Preheat a nonstick skillet on medium heat for 1 minute.

2. Add 2 tbsp oil and sauté onion for 3 to 4 minutes until soft. Set aside and let cool.

3. Cut the fish into large bite-size chunks. Place in a food processor and pulse until coarse, not pureed, about 30 seconds.

4. Add fish and onions to a large mixing bowl, then add chives, capers, mustard, lemon zest, salt, and pepper and mix thoroughly. Shape mixture into 4 balls.

5. To crumb fish cakes: Set up the almond meal and eggs in separate containers and add a pinch of salt and pepper to the almond meal.

6. Dip fish cakes into eggs to coat, letting any excess egg drain, then roll in almond meal to coat. Flatten fish cakes into 1⁄2-inch-thick patties.

7. To cook: Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat 4 tbsp oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear each cake, 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until golden.

8. Place cakes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 7 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 150°F. Let cool slightly before serving.