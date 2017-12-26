Healthy Recipes
Barbecue Lentil Stew
Avoid your typical bland lentil recipe by adding some real flavor without compromising the nutritional value.
Making homemade soup doesn’t have to be intimidating or time-consuming. Let a pressure cooker take the pressure off you completely. Just add ingredients, set the dials, and return to a delicious meal hours later.
You'll need
- 1 cup dry lentils
- 5 oz. fresh spinach
- ½ large onion
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 carrots
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 celery ribs
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- salt and pepper to taste
- ½ cup your favorite barbecue sauce
Directions
1. Add all ingredients into your pressure cooker, allow to cook for 20 minutes, remove the bay leaves and enjoy!