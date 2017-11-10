Beef stew is a slow-cooker staple, but you can't just use the same recipe forever. Mix it up by throwing in cranberries along with cranberry sauce to make sure you get an extra, fruity flavor.

Cranberry Beef Stew You'll need 1 lb. beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

1 cup chopped onions

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chopped celery

2 cups red potatoes peeled (optional) and cut into cubes

2 cups beef broth

1 cup collard greens (de-ribbed and cut into thin strips)

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 cup chopped carrots

1/2 cup whole cranberries