One cup of regular mashed potatoes has 240 calories, 9 grams of fat, and 35 grams of carbs.

Mashed Potato and Cauliflower Servings: 6

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 35 You'll need 1 lb potatoes (russet or Yukon Gold), scrubbed, peeled if desire

1⁄2 head cauliflower, core removed and coarsely chopped

2 tsp olive oil

1⁄4 cup Greek yogurt

Salt and pepper

Thankfully, when you’re pureeing the potatoes, you can cut it in half with cauliflower and no one will know the difference.

Plus, “cauliflower is rich in antioxidants and vitamins C and K,” Hammer says. It retains the richness of the potato while giving a lighter texture and more complex flavor. (For bonus flavor: Try it with a few carrots or turnips as well.)