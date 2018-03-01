Healthy Recipes
Mashed Potato and Cauliflower
This creamy side dish features Greek yogurt and olive oil to maximize flavor without all the calories.
One cup of regular mashed potatoes has 240 calories, 9 grams of fat, and 35 grams of carbs.
Mashed Potato and Cauliflower Servings: 6
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 35
You'll need
- 1 lb potatoes (russet or Yukon Gold), scrubbed, peeled if desire
- 1⁄2 head cauliflower, core removed and coarsely chopped
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1⁄4 cup Greek yogurt
- Salt and pepper
Thankfully, when you’re pureeing the potatoes, you can cut it in half with cauliflower and no one will know the difference.
Plus, “cauliflower is rich in antioxidants and vitamins C and K,” Hammer says. It retains the richness of the potato while giving a lighter texture and more complex flavor. (For bonus flavor: Try it with a few carrots or turnips as well.)
Directions
1. Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with water by 3 inches. Bring to a boil.
2. When potatoes are almost tender (a butter knife can almost but not quite go through them easily), add cauliflower; cook another 10 minutes, or until the potatoes and cauliflower crush easily with the back of a spoon.
3. Drain, return to the pot, and mash well with a potato masher. Stir in olive oil and yogurt; add salt and pepper to taste.