Nearly every bodily function, from sleep to exercise performance, is directly affected by your hydration levels.

Along with its already mentioned benefits, staying well-hydrated helps in a variety of other vital factors, among them maintaining optimal blood pressure, promoting kidney health, and assisting in fat loss.

Plus, the human body is made up of nearly 60% water, so it stands to reason, without proper hydration, we simply cannot function, let alone excel in how we perform.

But staying hydrated is a little more complex, and oftentimes confusing, than just downing a glass of water every time you’re thirsty. Your general health and appearance in front of the mirror can be affected by veering off a proper hydration regimen.

What does that entail? If you were to Google that, you’d come across some misinformation on the internet that’s made its way into everyday conversations and just accepted as science. Spoiler alert: a lot of what you’ll read on the web, aside from this piece, is pure fiction.

Luckily for you, we’ve decided to play MythBusters for the day. Pop open a bottle of Northern Chill and find out the truth about hydration.

#1: EVERYONE SHOULD DRINK 8 GLASSES OF WATER DAILY

We’ve all heard this rule since fourth-grade health class: Everyone needs to drink eight glasses of water a day. It may still sound like a good starting point, but just like the archaic BMI scale (or Body Mass Index) this eight-glass rule has proven to be outdated and irrelevant in the 21st century.

These days, experts suggest drinking at minimum, 95 ounces for women and 125 ounces for men, that’s five to seven bottles of Northern Chill alkaline water. For the more active, some advise upping your intake to .5 to 1 ounce of water per pound of bodyweight.

It makes sense, especially if you’re in the gym grinding out reps and burning calories. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends getting in about 20 ounces before exercise, 10 ounces every 15 minutes of exercise—40 ounces for an hour-long workout—and finish with a final 32 ounces. Bottom line: drinking a half-gallon of water a day is a good start, but your body needs more. So drink up.

#2: WATER IS YOUR ONLY SOURCE FOR STAYING HYDRATED

Sure, by carrying a couple of Northern Chills in your backpack or having a case stocked in your refrigerator you can more easily measure how much water you’re taking in, but don’t forget there are other ways to stay hydrated that you may not be counting. Sports drinks, high in electrolytes, also contribute to staying hydrated and are helpful during athletic performances.

But don’t stop at just beverages either: Many fruits and vegetables contain high percentages of water, making them great sources for hydration. As a starting point, the CDC recommends adults eat at least 1½ to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables each day.

Take lettuce for example. A three-ounce serving of lettuce contains roughly three ounces of water. Strawberries, meanwhile, contain up to 5.3 ounces of water. Therefore, if your taste buds can hack the odd combo, a strawberry-lettuce salad can be the equivalent of an eight-ounce glass of water.

Besides lettuce and strawberries, other foods that contain a high water concentration include melon-based fruits like cantaloupe and watermelon, and green vegetables such as celery, cucumber, broccoli and spinach. Other foods such as carrots and tomatoes are also high in water.

#3: A SIX-PACK OF H2O FOR YOUR SIX-PACK

No matter how much evidence we present about the benefits of hydration, there are those who think that by reducing or eliminating water they can cut water weight and bring out their abs.

However, experts say that intentional dehydration can in fact make your six-pack look soft, caused by your body holding on to more sodium than it normally would.

Limiting water and fluid intake is highly discouraged when it comes to weight loss. Done for too long, the body will actually hold on to water in an attempt to compensate for the lack of fluids it’s receiving, which can eventually lead to slower fat burning. From there, your problems can increase, ranging from kidney and liver ailments which can lead to constipation or an abundance of toxins building up in your body.

