Sponsored Content

Maintaining optimal muscle and joint health is integral to achieving your training goals. Six Star® Joint & Muscle Recovery will ensure these vital components get the ingredients they need to keep your body running like a fine-tuned machine from the moment you lift that first weight.

Maintaining optimal muscle and joint health is integral to achieving your training goals. Six Star Joint & Muscle Recovery will ensure these vital components get the ingredients they need to keep your body running like a fine-tuned machine from the moment you lift that first weight.

Featuring key ingredients UC-II and OptiMSM, Six Star Joint & Muscle Recovery has been shown to improve joint mobility during exercise and support muscle recovery after training.

Joint Health

In one scientific study, evidence indicated that the ingredient UC-II when used in combination with a training regimen significantly increased the range of motion on knee extensions compared with those taking a placebo. In addition, the study also revealed that subjects taking UC-II also increased their time to onset of initial joint discomfort during physical activity compared to the baseline.

Minimize Muscle Damage

You hit your muscles hard during each workout, which is why it’s so vital to support their recovery. Subjects using the precise dose of OptiMSM found in Six Star Joint & Muscle Recovery experienced a significant decrease in a key marker of muscle damage at 2 and 24 hours post-workout compared to those using a placebo.

The results are clear; Six Star Joint & Muscle Recovery is a potent formula that will fuel your body with the vital ingredients to keep your joints and muscles healthy for the highest level of performance and the most desired results. Experience the effectiveness of Six Star Joint & Muscle Recovery for yourself and achieve the muscle-building goals you demand!