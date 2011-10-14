Check out the Men's Fitness photo gallery of the NBA's hottest dance

Miami Heat Dancers

“Aside from dancing, I love listening to music, scuba diving, horseback riding, reading, and, of course, working out!” —Sarah [Boston].
“Nothing gets me pumped up like hearing ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns ‘N’ Roses.” — Jackie [Los Angeles].
“Nothing beats hanging out with my friends and family, eating great food, and playing with my dog.” — Kenya [Morris, IL].
“If I’m working out and I need an energy boost I’ll have some Muscle Milk. I also really love trail mix (with real M&Ms).” — Kristina [Los Angeles].
“I love good food. My favorite has to be Tilapia with asparagus or a nice big juicy steak with a salad!” — Christina T. [Miami].
“Aside from dancing, I stay in shape by playing on a coed football team and running.” — Nathalie [Miami].
“I love working out or dancing to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” – it really gets me moving!” — Jamie [Miami].
“I’m a fitness fanatic. I love running, spinning, kick-box cardio, soccer, and making an occasional attempt at golf!” — Ashley [Southwest Ranches, FL].
“Dancing and healthy eating is how I stay in good shape. And I always drink protein shakes. They are so good!” — Michelle [Kendall].
“My favorite energy food is pasta and chicken.” — Natalie [Miami].
“I really love music. Right now, my favorite song to workout to is “This Ain’t a Scene” by Fall Out Boy.” — Christina P. [Bronx, NY].
“I love working out to Beyonce’s ‘Get Me Bodied’ – it’s such a great song!” — Luanna [Miami].
“I spend most of my free time boating, fishing, painting, reading, and listening to music. I’m also really into fashion design!” — Nikki [Miami].
“When it comes to a quick energy boost, it’s Smoothie King all the way. My favorite is the 32-ounce immune builder with no sugar.” — Krystal [Miami].
“I am a sports fanatic, so you’ll usually find me watching ESPN in my free time.” — Gina [Miami].
“When I’m not working with the Heat, I teach dance to a dozen hyperactive kids – it’s a great cardio workout!” — Maddy [Orlando].
“My favorite energy foods are bananas, mandarin oranges, yogurt-covered raisins, trail mix, and granola bars.” — Karelix [Santurce, Puerto Rico].
“I love doing Bikram Yoga and Pilates.” — Susie [Miami].
“I love watching football (I have season tickets for the Dolphins). I also enjoy taking my two dogs to the park.” — Sari [Ft. Lauderdale].
“In my spare time I like to play sports with friends and go to the gym. I also love music, especially ‘Entregate’ by Wisin y Yandel.” — Lina [Miami].
Arriane
Dionne
Jenny
Misha
Traci
