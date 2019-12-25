Creating workout goals feeds motivation. But when you set your sights too high and have no clear plan of attack, those goals can become intimidating and demotivating forces—especially when you’re not making progress as quickly as you hoped.

GET SMART

A way to avoid being overwhelmed when setting goals is to implement the S.M.A.R.T. system, a five-step approach that can keep you focused and on track. The acronym stands for specific, measurable, achievable outcome, relevant, and time-based. If your goals can’t fit into those categories, you may need to rethink how realistic they are and consider tweaking them.

Once you’ve managed to lock and load your goals into the S.M.A.R.T. formula, you’ve created a path that will help you achieve even the loftiest of goals—like the nine we’ve listed—by the end of the year.