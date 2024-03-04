The Road to the 2024 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas, NV is underway, and the most recent stop was Columbus, OH for the 2024 Arnold Classic. The March tradition continued in the Buckeye State for the 36th time with seven IFBB Pro League divisions hoping to add a major title to their portfolios of accomplishments.

Hadi Choopan Wins 2024 Arnold Classic

The main event of the weekend was the Men’s Open contest that began it all. Samson Dauda and 2022 Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan battled it out over two nights of judging, with the fans shouting their support for each comparison between the two superstars. In the end, it would be Choopan that emerged victorious. The Iranian now joins Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Dexter Jackson, and Brandon Curry as the only men to have won both the Olympia and Arnold titles in their career. He made it clear in various interviews that he is now locked in on the historic 60th Mr. Olympia contest and rematch with 2023 champion Derek Lunsford.

“I came here to make a big statement, and I think I have done that.”

Dauda finished in second place, with Rafael Brandao taking third place

Hadi Choopan Samson Dauda Rafael Brandao Jon Delarosa James Hollingshead Akim Williams

Wesley Vissers Takes Classic Physique Title at the 2024 Arnold Classic

The upset of the weekend was in the Classic Physique division, where the “Dutch Oak” Wesley Vissers pulled off the win against heavy favorite and 2023 winner Ramon “Dino” Rocha Querioz. Vissers showed up to prejudging in the Arnold Expo in the best shape of his career, and even though Querioz looked very impressive, the larger and shredded Vissers was not to be denied. He is now considered by many to be the number one contender for the Classic Physique Olympia title, currently held by five-time champion Chris Bumstead. Querioz finished as the runner-up, and third place went to Urs Kalecinski.

Wesley Vissers Ramon Rocha Querioz Urs Kalecinski Breon Ansley Michael Daboul Damien Patrick

Other Men’s Winners

In the Men’s Physique division, Diogo Montenegro had been working to win in Columbus for a few years now, and he finally put the pieces together to take that win on Saturday night, Mar. 2. Montenegro brings the Arnold trophy back to Brazil and is now set to focus on defending Men’s Physique Olympia champion, Ryan Terry, whose journey Montenegro said he followed over the years.

There was another big upset in the Wheelchair division. Heavy favorites Harold Kelley and Gabriele Andriulli were supposed to battle for the 2024 championship, but India’s Rajesh John showed up sliced and diced to pull off the big win on the Arnold Expo stage. He is now the third champion in the contest’s history, and he is considered a contender for the 2024 Wheelchair Olympia as well.

A Pair of Three-Peats, and Mattos Makes More History

On the women’s side of the stage, the Bikini International and Fitness International saw their respective champions earn their third straight victories in Columbus. Ariel Khadr was dominant in the Fitness division round with a routine inspired by her favorite Arnold film, Predator. Meanwhile, Lauralie Chapados won the Bikini division contest by a single point over the very impressive Aimee Delgado. Both winners needed a win to qualify for the 2024 Olympia, and they now have those spots reserved for them in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Wellness division went as many expected. Three-time Wellness Olympia champion Francielle Mattos is now the first woman to have won the Olympia and Arnold. She’s your 2024 Wellness International champion, taking the top spot over runner-up and 2022 winner Isabelle Pereira Nunes.

The 2024 season rolls on and the lists of qualified athletes for the Olympia will continue to add names to them. For more information on who is qualified and details of the monumental 60th Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend, go to www.mrolympia.com .