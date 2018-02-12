Hit the Treadmill and Pump Iron With this Speedy Circuit Workout

Go from the treadmill to pumping iron; the timing on the treadmill portion matches the strength segment. Do 3 rounds (Tread 1, Floor 1, etc.), each with a new format.
Round 1: Decreasing Recovery
Tread:
30-sec. sprint/1-min. recovery
30-sec. sprint/45-sec. recovery
30-sec. sprint/30-sec. recovery
30-sec. sprint/15-sec. recovery
30-sec. sprint
Floor:
“Work” is a biceps curl to a thruster. “Recovery” is a plank.
30-sec. curl + thruster/1-min. plank
30-sec. curl + thruster/45-sec. plank
30-sec. curl + thruster/30-sec. plank
30-sec. curl + thruster/15-sec. plank
30-sec. curl + thruster
Round 2: Working Through Deficit
Tread:
40-sec. sprint/20-sec. recovery (x5)
Floor:
40-sec. bench press
20-sec. deadlift (x5)
(Try to roll right up from the bench press, positioning feet at the end of the bench so that you can minimize wasted time and immediately begin the deadlift.)
Round 3: Increasing/Decreasing Resistance
Tread:
30-sec. sprint/30-sec. recovery (x5)
(At a 1.0 incline, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0)
Floor:
30-sec. bentover row
30-sec. step-back lunge
(Start with heaviest set of dumbbells and with each set (1 min.), drop down to the next set of DBs.)
Workout courtesy Lucy Stuber, interval coach, Studio Three