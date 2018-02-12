Hit the Treadmill and Pump Iron With this Speedy Circuit Workout

Go from the treadmill to pumping iron; the timing on the treadmill portion matches the strength segment. Do 3 rounds (Tread 1, Floor 1, etc.), each with a new format.

Round 1: Decreasing Recovery

Tread:

30-sec. sprint/1-min. recovery

30-sec. sprint/45-sec. recovery

30-sec. sprint/30-sec. recovery

30-sec. sprint/15-sec. recovery

30-sec. sprint

Floor:

“Work” is a biceps curl to a thruster. “Recovery” is a plank.

30-sec. curl + thruster/1-min. plank

30-sec. curl + thruster/45-sec. plank

30-sec. curl + thruster/30-sec. plank

30-sec. curl + thruster/15-sec. plank

30-sec. curl + thruster

Round 2: Working Through Deficit

Tread:

40-sec. sprint/20-sec. recovery (x5)

Floor:

40-sec. bench press

20-sec. deadlift (x5)

(Try to roll right up from the bench press, positioning feet at the end of the bench so that you can minimize wasted time and immediately begin the deadlift.)

Round 3: Increasing/Decreasing Resistance

Tread:

30-sec. sprint/30-sec. recovery (x5)

(At a 1.0 incline, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0)

Floor:

30-sec. bentover row

30-sec. step-back lunge

(Start with heaviest set of dumbbells and with each set (1 min.), drop down to the next set of DBs.)

Workout courtesy Lucy Stuber, interval coach, Studio Three