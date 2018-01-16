Workout Routines

The Sling Shot Bench Press Plan

Increase your strength on the bench press with this approach.

andrew-gutman-headshot thumbnail by
Man Bench Pressing With a Spotter
Westend61 / Getty
Westend61 / Getty
Duration 30 min
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

The bench press is a surefire way to add meat to your pecs as long as your mechanics are sound. If they’re not, you risk hurting your shoulder joint, which you need for all pressing and pulling motions. “The bench press places your shoulders in a compromising position,” says Mark Bell, who owns Super Training Gym in Sacramento, CA, and an 854-pound bench press.

Here, Bell outlines his go-to routine (including warmup) to help increase strength.

For the warmup, Bell suggests using a Hip Circle—a looped piece of fabric that wraps below or above the knees to activate the glutes and hips. No hip Circle? A mini band also works.

Perform this routine 1 to 2 times per week in addition to your regular bench press session.

To buy the Sling Shot and other products, visit howmuchyabench.net

The Warmup

Exercise 1

Forward Walk with Band at Knees You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Forward Walk with Band at Knees thumbnail
3 sets
10* reps
60 sec rest
*Complete 3-5 sets. Take 10 steps forward, then 10 steps backward.

Exercise 2

Lateral Walks with Band at Knees You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Lateral Walks with Band at Knees thumbnail
3 sets
10* reps
60 sec rest
*Complete 3-5 sets. Take 10 steps to your left, then 10 steps to your right.

Exercise 3

Squat With Band At Knees
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10 reps
60 sec rest
Complete 3-5 sets.

The Big Bench Plan

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
3 reps
60 sec rest
Use 60% of your 1RM for all 5 sets.

Exercise 2

Sling Shot Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Sling Shot Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
3 reps
60 sec rest
Use 60% of your 1RM for all 5 sets. The sling shot is an elastic piece of material that helps you bench-press more easily.
Topics:
Comments