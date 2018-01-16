The Sling Shot Bench Press Plan

The bench press is a surefire way to add meat to your pecs as long as your mechanics are sound. If they’re not, you risk hurting your shoulder joint, which you need for all pressing and pulling motions. “The bench press places your shoulders in a compromising position,” says Mark Bell, who owns Super Training Gym in Sacramento, CA, and an 854-pound bench press.

Here, Bell outlines his go-to routine (including warmup) to help increase strength.

For the warmup, Bell suggests using a Hip Circle—a looped piece of fabric that wraps below or above the knees to activate the glutes and hips. No hip Circle? A mini band also works.

Perform this routine 1 to 2 times per week in addition to your regular bench press session.

