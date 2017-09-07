News

How Rob Gronkowski Trained and Got Shredded for the 2017 NFL Season

The Patriots tight end loves hitting the gym as much as he likes partying. Here are the posts to prove it.

by
How Rob Gronkowski Got Shredded

How Rob Gronkowski trained and got shredded for the 2017 NFL Season
Rob Gronkowski had quite the year.

The New England Patriots star took home a Super Bowl ring (even though he was injured for the game), jumped into the ring at WrestleMania 33, crashed a wedding, gave Demi Lovato a piggy back ride, partied with Flo Rida, chugged beers at the Pats championship parade, and starred as a cop in the low-budget film You Can Have It.

But now, it’s time for football.

Gronkowski, who is trying Tom Brady's notoriously strict diet—but naturally, still boozing—has been hitting the gym as much as ever, and he’s ready to help the Patriots try and repeat as champions.

The All-Pro tight end has been posting some of his workouts to Instagram, showing off his massive biceps, ripped six-pack, and bulging back muscles.

Here’s how Gronk trained for the 2017 season.

 

1. Band Workouts

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowski shows off his shredded six-pack as he works his upper body.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

2. Dumbbell Press

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowski loads up some big dumbbells for a press workout.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

3. Sprints

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowski might be a big dude at 6'6", 265lbs, but he gets in his cardio.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

4. Battle Ropes

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowski hits the heavy ropes for an upper body workout.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

5. Cable Workout

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowski loves working out shirtless—here he shows off his massive biceps while working on the cable machine.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

6. Resistance Running

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is a big, strong, and fast dude—this workout is how he gets that way.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

7. Med Ball Throws

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowski works out with his former teammate Stevan Ridley, tossing a med ball back and forth.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

8. Pullups

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowsk shows off the cut muscles on his back and through his core as he gets in some pullups.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

9. Deadlifts

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Rob Gronkowsk shows off his fantastic muscle definition in this post.

See the post at Gronk's Instagram profile.

