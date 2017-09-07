How Rob Gronkowski trained and got shredded for the 2017 NFL Season

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski had quite the year.

The New England Patriots star took home a Super Bowl ring (even though he was injured for the game), jumped into the ring at WrestleMania 33, crashed a wedding, gave Demi Lovato a piggy back ride, partied with Flo Rida, chugged beers at the Pats championship parade, and starred as a cop in the low-budget film You Can Have It.

But now, it’s time for football.

Gronkowski, who is trying Tom Brady's notoriously strict diet—but naturally, still boozing—has been hitting the gym as much as ever, and he’s ready to help the Patriots try and repeat as champions.

The All-Pro tight end has been posting some of his workouts to Instagram, showing off his massive biceps, ripped six-pack, and bulging back muscles.

Here’s how Gronk trained for the 2017 season.