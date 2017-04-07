Netflix Renews Wrestling-Centric Comedy 'GLOW' For Season 2

Erica Parise/Netflix

The girls of GLOW are coming back. The popular streaming service announced its new hit comedy, GLOW, will return for a second season.

The series—inspired by a professional women's wrestling circuit, also titled GLOW—follows Alison Brie as a struggling, out-of-work actress who eventually goes on to join the women's wrestling league.

The first season was well-received among both men and women, but it's no surprise given the creators behind it—like Liz Flahive of Homeland and Carly Mensch of Orange is the New Black.

Netflix does not have a set date for the new season, but did leave this teaser clip of glittery lips via Twitter.

