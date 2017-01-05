Ric Flair Reportedly Deadlifts 400 pounds at 67

The WWE Hall of Famer shows that age is just a number when it comes to reportedly lifting 400 pounds on a deadlift. Yesterday, Ric Flair posted this video on Twitter with the caption “I.Will.Never.Retire. #17.” A lot of media outlets have reported the deadlift to be 400 pounds, but it could also be argued that it was more like 285 pounds if one considers that the plates on one side weigh 25, 45, 25 and 25. Multiply that by two and add the weight of the bar and that makes 285. We were not able to independently verify the weight, so you can make your own mind up.

SEE ALSO: The 12 Best Bodies In WWE History

The Nature Boy began to slow down around his knees then he powered right through and completed the lift. He didn’t quite cap of the video with his signature “Woooo,” but we got a huge grin and something close enough, which shows us that he seems pretty comfortable lifting this weight. We can all only hope to be this strong at his age.