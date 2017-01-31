Ronda Rousey Is Likely Retiring From UFC, Says Dana White

Ronda Rousey's UFC career may have come to an end. That's the latest news from UFC president Dana White, who said on Tuesday that his star fighter would be taking time off to consider her future after her dramatic losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

"In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now—again, I don't like saying 'right here right now' because it's up to her—but I wouldn't say she fights again," White said on the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast. "I think she's probably done."

White seemed unsure about what Rousey will do going forward, but he made it clear that Rousey is in good spirits, and that she definitely wouldn't have to fight to stay financially stable.

"She's going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting," he said.

This doesn't come as a complete surprise, as Rousey has voiced her desire to move on in the past. The former undefeated bantamweight champion lost her last two bouts—the first to Holly Holm and the second to Amanda Nunez—following a year of preparation and a much-hyped return to the Octagon.

Both losses took a serious mental toll on Rousey, who is known for the competitive nature that sent her into a depression after her stunning loss to Holm tarnished her perfect record.

She even shared her feelings about retiring and moving on to the next phase in her life with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show before her bout with Nunez.

"I'm wrapping it up," Rousey told DeGeneres. "This is definitely one of my last fights. The show can't go on forever."