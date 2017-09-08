'Thor: Ragnarok' Spot Debuts During NFL Season Opener

Last night, during the NFL’s season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, football fans got a glimpse of Marvel Studios’ new spot for Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth as the mighty, hammer-wielding God of Thunder.

Titled Contender, the action-packed trailer features scenes of the movie's most badass characters doing the most badass things. While the majority of Marvel's newest Ragnarok trailer is rife with vengeance and carnage, there's also a lighter moment when the film's leading man is ill-prepared to answer a simple question.

Check it out:

Along with the muscular and shredded Hemsworth, the superhero flick stars Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok opens in U.S. theaters on November 3.